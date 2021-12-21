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Dacia leasing deals 2026

The best Dacia car leasing deals available to you right now

By:Steve Walker
30 Mar 2026
Dacia Bigster - front tracking

Dacia has established a strong and growing presence on the UK car market by proving that ‘budget’ doesn't have to mean ‘basic’. Its ‘everything you need, nothing you don't’ tagline may be a tad corny but sums-up the brand’s positioning as a value option that is increasingly offering technology and design to challenge mainstream rivals - with a little help from parent company Renault. As you can imagine, given the value for money ethos of Dacia cars, there are usually some very tempting offers available on the leasing market.

Leasing a Dacia (Personal Contract Hire) is a popular way to keep monthly motoring costs at a minimum. Because Dacia models are among the cheapest cars to buy outright in the UK and depreciate relatively slowly, their monthly lease rates are often some of the lowest on the market. 

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Our experts have tracked down the latest Dacia leasing offers from across the range. From the little Spring EV and the Sandero supermini to the family-sized Bigster flagship, we’ve found the best lease deals to help you get maximum value for your money.

Dacia small cars

The Sandero has been right at the top of the most affordable new car charts for years, a simple but effective supermini with a surprising amount of space. It’s joined by the Sandero Stepway, which adds a chunky crossover look and extra ground clearance for those who want SUV style on a supermini budget.

New & used car deals

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New Dacia SanderoFrom £195 ppm**
Dacia Sandero Stepway

Dacia Sandero Stepway

New Dacia Sandero StepwayFrom £230 ppm**

Dacia small car alternatives

If you're looking for a small car but want to see how Dacia compares to the competition, consider the MG3 or the Citroen C3. These rivals also focus on value but offer different takes on design and standard equipment levels for a similar monthly lease price.

New & used car deals

MG Motor UK MG3

MG Motor UK MG3

New MG Motor UK MG3From £264 ppm**
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £268 ppm**

Dacia family cars

Practicality is a Dacia strong suit, and the Jogger is the prime example, offering seven seats for the price of most manufacturers' five-seater small hatchbacks. The Jogger now has Dacia’s efficient Hybrid 155 engine, making it an even better choice for carrying the whole family in comfort.

New & used car deals

Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £237 ppm**

Dacia family car alternatives

There are very few seven-seaters that can match the Jogger's low price, but if you only need five seats, the Skoda Scala or the MG ZS are strong alternatives with low prices. They offer a bit more interior plushness while still keeping a keen eye on your monthly outgoings.

New & used car deals

Skoda Scala

Skoda Scala

New Skoda ScalaFrom £227 ppm**
MG Motor UK ZS

MG Motor UK ZS

New MG Motor UK ZSFrom £262 ppm**

Dacia electric cars

The Dacia Spring is the UK’s most affordable electric vehicle. It’s a dinky, lightweight city car that makes switching to zero-emission driving even more affordable. It’s better in town than out on the open road where its tiny dimensions make manoeuvring and parking a breeze.

New & used car deals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New Dacia SpringFrom £234 ppm**

Dacia electric car alternatives

The budget EV market is heating up, with the likes of Leapmotor’s T03 and Hyundai’s Inster providing stiff competition for the Spring. Then you have larger and more sophisticated offerings like the Renault 5 and Citroen e-C3.

New & used car deals

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New Leapmotor T03From £190 ppm**
Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

New Hyundai InsterFrom £279 ppm**
Renault 5

Renault 5

New Renault 5From £249 ppm**
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £268 ppm**

Dacia SUVs

The Duster and its larger sibling, the Bigster are Dacia’s offerings in SUV territory. The Duster remains a rugged favorite with optional 4x4 capability, while the Bigster offers a massive boot and family-sized cabin.

New & used car deals

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £260 ppm**
Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

New Dacia BigsterFrom £315 ppm**

Dacia SUV alternatives

The SUV segment is packed with talent, meaning Dacia’s models face off against heavyweights like the MG HS and the Nissan Qashqai. While these alternatives might offer more soft-touch materials inside and advanced tech, the gap isn’t as big as you’d expect and they struggle to beat Dacia’s pricing.

New & used car deals

MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New MG Motor UK HSFrom £322 ppm**
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £291 ppm**

Have you ever leased a car? Let us know what you think of leasing in the comments section below...

Read more of our best car recommendations... 

Best city carsBest superminis
Best small carsBest small 4x4s
Best first carsBest cars for students
Best hatchbacksSmallest cars on sale
Best crossover carsMost economical cars
Best low emissions carsBest tax free cars
Cheapest cars to runCheapest cars to insure
Best car dealsCheapest cars on sale
Best-selling carsBest car leasing deals
New Car AwardsBest used cars
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Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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