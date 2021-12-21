Dacia leasing deals 2026

Dacia has established a strong and growing presence on the UK car market by proving that ‘budget’ doesn't have to mean ‘basic’. Its ‘everything you need, nothing you don't’ tagline may be a tad corny but sums-up the brand’s positioning as a value option that is increasingly offering technology and design to challenge mainstream rivals - with a little help from parent company Renault. As you can imagine, given the value for money ethos of Dacia cars, there are usually some very tempting offers available on the leasing market.

Leasing a Dacia (Personal Contract Hire) is a popular way to keep monthly motoring costs at a minimum. Because Dacia models are among the cheapest cars to buy outright in the UK and depreciate relatively slowly, their monthly lease rates are often some of the lowest on the market.

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Our experts have tracked down the latest Dacia leasing offers from across the range. From the little Spring EV and the Sandero supermini to the family-sized Bigster flagship, we’ve found the best lease deals to help you get maximum value for your money.

Dacia small cars

The Sandero has been right at the top of the most affordable new car charts for years, a simple but effective supermini with a surprising amount of space. It’s joined by the Sandero Stepway, which adds a chunky crossover look and extra ground clearance for those who want SUV style on a supermini budget.

Dacia small car alternatives

If you're looking for a small car but want to see how Dacia compares to the competition, consider the MG3 or the Citroen C3. These rivals also focus on value but offer different takes on design and standard equipment levels for a similar monthly lease price.

Dacia family cars

Practicality is a Dacia strong suit, and the Jogger is the prime example, offering seven seats for the price of most manufacturers' five-seater small hatchbacks. The Jogger now has Dacia’s efficient Hybrid 155 engine, making it an even better choice for carrying the whole family in comfort.

New & used car deals Dacia Jogger New Dacia Jogger From £237 ppm**

Dacia family car alternatives

There are very few seven-seaters that can match the Jogger's low price, but if you only need five seats, the Skoda Scala or the MG ZS are strong alternatives with low prices. They offer a bit more interior plushness while still keeping a keen eye on your monthly outgoings.

Dacia electric cars

The Dacia Spring is the UK’s most affordable electric vehicle. It’s a dinky, lightweight city car that makes switching to zero-emission driving even more affordable. It’s better in town than out on the open road where its tiny dimensions make manoeuvring and parking a breeze.

New & used car deals Dacia Spring New Dacia Spring From £234 ppm**

Dacia electric car alternatives

The budget EV market is heating up, with the likes of Leapmotor’s T03 and Hyundai’s Inster providing stiff competition for the Spring. Then you have larger and more sophisticated offerings like the Renault 5 and Citroen e-C3.

Dacia SUVs

The Duster and its larger sibling, the Bigster are Dacia’s offerings in SUV territory. The Duster remains a rugged favorite with optional 4x4 capability, while the Bigster offers a massive boot and family-sized cabin.

Dacia SUV alternatives

The SUV segment is packed with talent, meaning Dacia’s models face off against heavyweights like the MG HS and the Nissan Qashqai. While these alternatives might offer more soft-touch materials inside and advanced tech, the gap isn’t as big as you’d expect and they struggle to beat Dacia’s pricing.

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