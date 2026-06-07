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Opinion

Forget Bugatti, Chery's Tiggo 4 is a car I didn't want to give back

Forget Bugatti, Mike Rutherford is seriously impressed with Chery's Tiggo 4

By:Mike Rutherford
7 Jun 2026
Opinion - Chery Tiggo 4

Long before the public knew about the politically incorrect 8.0-litre Dodge Viper, I was invited by its maker, Chrysler Corp, to noisily drive a raw, pre-production version up and down LA’s Sunset Boulevard. Later, on international race circuits and test tracks, I tried everything from a Tyrrell Formula One car to a world record-breaking Bugatti, the latter in excess of 200mph. Back home and more modestly, I bought (and still have in my humble collection) what was once the flagship Mercedes – which costs a fortune to own, tax, insure, fuel, service and repair. 

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All this I’m telling you to show that I’ve driven and know a bit about these and countless other flash, fast or financially fatiguing cars. But now that I’m older and wiser, I’ve managed to get head-turning, high-speed, daftly expensive motors out of my system.

On the 20mph-limited city centre streets near where I live and the adjacent 30mph dual carriageways, there’s no point in using a car designed and built for keen drivers. Real-world, fuel-efficient, value-for-money models are more appropriate. Sad, but true. 

Currently, the Rutherford household needs a new, sensibly priced, fit-for-purpose second car, mainly for pottering about our local roads, where average speeds are often just 12mph. 

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I’ve already tested several mid-sized (circa 4.5 metres long) SUVs with state-of-the-art safety systems and a few little luxuries such as decent front/rear cameras and heated seats/steering wheels. And I’m open to buying from either old-school or new-wave brands headquartered in Asia, Europe or North America. Diesel, electric, hybrid, LPG and petrol powertrains are being considered. Short warranty/roadside-assistance deals are not. 

So far, so good. But a major stumbling block is that although most of the models on my provisional shopping list are proving to be reasonably (not spectacularly) rewarding to drive, they tend to be priced well north of £30,000 and sometimes closer to £40k. 

So imagine my surprise when I tried a new, curiously classy 1.5-litre super-hybrid SUV, generously kitted out and surprisingly well built and finished. It also pottered around fairly well. But when hitting the ECO switch and cranking up the energy recovery to max, the trip computer repeatedly showed well over 60mpg or, occasionally, 70mpg-plus. 

So impressed was I with this no-nonsense, better than expected ‘daily driver’ that I was reluctant to hand it back. Sadly, I had to. But I’m considering returning to it as a buyer. 

How come? Because it’s unbelievably inexpensive (not cheap), at £19,995 in basic but still well specced basic trim, or £21,995 for the top-flight version blessed with all the essential and luxury bells and whistles any sensible driver needs. Seven years of warranty/roadside cover is the icing on the cake. I’m talking here about the best-value, state-of-the-art car I’ve come across and driven in years, if not decades. Its name? Chery Tiggo 4

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

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Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

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