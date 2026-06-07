Forget Bugatti, Chery's Tiggo 4 is a car I didn't want to give back

I’ve already tested several mid-sized (circa 4.5 metres long) SUVs with state-of-the-art safety systems and a few little luxuries such as decent front/rear cameras and heated seats/steering wheels. And I’m open to buying from either old-school or new-wave brands headquartered in Asia, Europe or North America. Diesel, electric, hybrid, LPG and petrol powertrains are being considered. Short warranty/roadside-assistance deals are not.

So far, so good. But a major stumbling block is that although most of the models on my provisional shopping list are proving to be reasonably (not spectacularly) rewarding to drive, they tend to be priced well north of £30,000 and sometimes closer to £40k.

So imagine my surprise when I tried a new, curiously classy 1.5-litre super-hybrid SUV, generously kitted out and surprisingly well built and finished. It also pottered around fairly well. But when hitting the ECO switch and cranking up the energy recovery to max, the trip computer repeatedly showed well over 60mpg or, occasionally, 70mpg-plus.

So impressed was I with this no-nonsense, better than expected ‘daily driver’ that I was reluctant to hand it back. Sadly, I had to. But I’m considering returning to it as a buyer.

How come? Because it’s unbelievably inexpensive (not cheap), at £19,995 in basic but still well specced basic trim, or £21,995 for the top-flight version blessed with all the essential and luxury bells and whistles any sensible driver needs. Seven years of warranty/roadside cover is the icing on the cake. I’m talking here about the best-value, state-of-the-art car I’ve come across and driven in years, if not decades. Its name? Chery Tiggo 4.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...