Dodge Viper (Mk1, 1992-1996) icon review: the ultimate American sports car

We’re on a long, straight and wide stretch of B-road at the top of the Isle of Man. The road is deserted and because we’re in the middle of nowhere on this island in the Irish Sea, there’s no speed limit. Plus we’re in a sports car with an 8.0-litre V10 engine. Does it get any better than this? Well, yes, because the sports car is a Dodge Viper, but if we said that the driving experience served up by this car is as good as its exterior design, we’d be lying through our teeth. The Viper is undoubtedly sensational to look at, but sadly its dynamic abilities aren’t quite so impressive...

We had our first glimpse of the Viper as a concept car 35 years ago, at the Detroit Motor Show. Chrysler president Bob Lutz was on a mission to come up with a modern day AC Cobra (he owned one), and he tasked Chrysler design vice president Tom Gale along with chief engineer François Castaing with creating a wild two-seat sports car with a huge engine; the latter would be a ludicrous 8.0-litre V10 prototype truck powerplant.

When the car was unveiled, Lutz announced that if enough interest was shown, the Viper would go into production; the company was inundated with letters of interest, some of which had cheques attached to show the desire was deadly serious. Despite this, the Viper would never be a big seller or massively profitable, and with a development budget of just $50m (£39.6m, which it exceeded by $20m/£15.8m), Chrysler created a production-ready car in a mere three years.

The development team had to ensure that the Viper was faster than a 7.0-litre AC Cobra 427, which could do 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, 0-100mph in 10 seconds and 160mph flat out. With 400bhp and 630Nm of torque, the Viper could match or beat all of these figures, and when the first production cars were made at the end of 1991, it was clear that apart from its jaw-dropping looks, this was essentially just a one-trick pony. The car was blisteringly quick, but the flimsy fabric roof was an afterthought, there was no air-con (although this was optional from 1994), anti-lock brakes or airbags, while the doors were devoid of handles or locks. And the build quality was decidedly approximate, if not necessarily that much worse than Chrysler’s more mainstream production models.