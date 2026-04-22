Chery Tiggo 4 review

Our opinion on the Chery Tiggo 4

The Chery Tiggo 4 is a good, if not particularly inspiring small SUV. It's roomy, powerful and reasonably efficient, plus base models offer plenty of standard kit. But at £7k less than a Ford Puma, price is the Tiggo's trump card. Sales figures show that Brits favour value above all else – and for this reason, this cheapest Chery is very hard to ignore.

About the Chery Tiggo 4

Chinese conglomerate Chery’s blitzkrieg of the British car market has thus far been an unprecedented success; the Jaecoo 7, for example, only arrived in the UK last year and is already challenging best-sellers like the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Puma for sales.

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The Beijing-owned brand’s Chery Tiggo 4 is targeted squarely at the Ford Puma in the lucrative small SUV class where those looking for small family cars tend to shop. It enters a tough segment, going up against the likes of the Nissan Juke, Toyota Yaris Cross, Renault Captur, MG ZS and our favourite small petrol-powered SUV, the Dacia Duster.

The smallest model in Chery’s Tiggo line-up of SUVs, the 4 is offered in two trim levels – Aspire and Summit. There’s only one powertrain offered at launch: a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid which compares well with rival models in that most only offer 48-volt mild hybrid assistance.

Chery Tiggo 4 prices and latest deals

The Tiggo 4’s price is perhaps its greatest asset. It starts from just a fiver under £20,000, which is roughly £7,000 – or 25 per cent – cheaper than a Ford Puma. Chery says with a £5,000 deposit, customers could be paying as little as £250 per month on a four-year PCP finance deal.