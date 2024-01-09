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Car Deal of the Day: Toyota’s bZ4X looks like family EV gold at under £300 a month

Toyota’s electric family car is a solid all-rounder at an appealing price, making it our Deal of the Day for 2 May.

By:Steve Walker
2 May 2026
Toyota bZ4X - front action
  • Refined, comfortable drive
  • 352-mile range
  • Only £299 a month

Toyota’s bZ4X electric family car didn’t take the market by storm at launch, but it’s upped its game since and now represents an attractive option in an increasingly crowded class – particularly on the £299-per-month lease deal we found via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This particular offer comes courtesy of Select Car Leasing. The mechanics are familiar, with an initial payment of £3,937 followed by three years of monthly payments of £298,58.

The 5,000-mile mileage limit might present a problem for some, so switching to 8,000 miles for £308 per month seems like a sensible option. You could also go up to a four-year deal with that mileage limit, and pay £312 per month. However you configure it, the deal is one of the best we’ve seen on the bZ4X for some time. 

And the car itself? The model on offer features the larger battery available in the bZ4X, a 73kWh unit with a 69kWh usable capacity. The front-wheel-drive layout means you get a range of 352 miles on the official combined cycle. When we tested this car in very cold weather, it returned 255 miles on a charge, so you could easily see 300 miles in average UK temperatures with a gentle approach. 

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The 224bhp power output is good for a lively 0-62mph sprint of 7.4 seconds. There are unlikely to be any complaints about performance generally, but we’ve found that it can occasionally struggle for traction in the wet. The real trump card of the Toyota, though, is ride comfort and in our view, you aren’t going to find a significantly more refined EV for the price.  

Toyota bZ4X - dash

The car being offered is in Design trim which sits in the middle of the range. It means 18-inch alloy wheels, the 14-inch Smart Connect infotainment system, ambient cabin lighting and a comprehensive haul of safety and driver assistance tech. With decent cabin space for five occupants and a 452-litre boot, there’s a lot to like here. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota bZ4X leasing offers from leading providers on our bZ4X page.

Check out the Toyota bZ4X deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Toyota bZ4X rivals

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

New Nissan AriyaFrom £357 ppm**
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New Skoda EnyaqFrom £299 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £385 ppm**
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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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