Car Deal of the Day: Toyota’s bZ4X looks like family EV gold at under £300 a month

Refined, comfortable drive

352-mile range

Only £299 a month

Toyota’s bZ4X electric family car didn’t take the market by storm at launch, but it’s upped its game since and now represents an attractive option in an increasingly crowded class – particularly on the £299-per-month lease deal we found via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This particular offer comes courtesy of Select Car Leasing. The mechanics are familiar, with an initial payment of £3,937 followed by three years of monthly payments of £298,58.

The 5,000-mile mileage limit might present a problem for some, so switching to 8,000 miles for £308 per month seems like a sensible option. You could also go up to a four-year deal with that mileage limit, and pay £312 per month. However you configure it, the deal is one of the best we’ve seen on the bZ4X for some time.

And the car itself? The model on offer features the larger battery available in the bZ4X, a 73kWh unit with a 69kWh usable capacity. The front-wheel-drive layout means you get a range of 352 miles on the official combined cycle. When we tested this car in very cold weather, it returned 255 miles on a charge, so you could easily see 300 miles in average UK temperatures with a gentle approach.