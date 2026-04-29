The Vauxhall Grandland range has received a generous £5,135 price cut thanks to the introduction of a new entry-level trim level called Griffin. This is designed to deliver greater value for money than the outgoing Design specification by offering more standard kit for less money.

The Griffin edition of the Grandland comes with 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch on the EV), a black roof, tinted rear windows, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats. The 10-way adjustable driver’s seat is also certified by the AGR, which is the Campaign for Healthier Backs in Germany.

That’s on top of all the other equipment the Grandland already had as standard, including dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ‘Intelli-LED’ headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and various driver-assist systems such as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane-keep assist.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Grandland Griffin is available with either hybrid or pure-electric power, with prices starting from £31,495 and £34,495 respectively. However you can get used examples of the latest Vauxhall Grandland from just over £21,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The hybrid version of the Griffin combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 28bhp electric motor to deliver 143bhp and the set-up allows the car to drive around town mostly on battery power alone, with the engine off to save fuel. So while 0-62mph takes 10.2 seconds, Vauxhall says drivers can achieve up to 51.4mpg and the system emits as little as 123g/km of CO2.

Meanwhile the Grandland Electric uses a 73kWh battery and 210bhp to provide 322 miles of range. Plus it’ll do 0-62mph in exactly nine seconds and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in around half an hour.

There is also a plug-in hybrid version of the new Grandland, plus a edition of the EV with all-wheel drive and 320bhp, but neither of these are available in Griffin trim. You’ll need to upgrade to GS spec, which starts from £38,565, if you want one of those powertrains.

While the Grandland Electric didn’t get nearly as big of a price cut as the hybrid, it also comes with Vauxhall’s ‘Electric All In’ package that includes £500 credit for either a Ohme Pro home wallbox charger or a cross-pavement channel installation by Kerbo Charge. This allows drivers who have on-street parking to get a charging cable to their car more safely than just laying it across the pavement.

Alternatively, the £500 credit can be used on public chargers in the Octopus Electroverse or Connected Kerb networks, or located in Tesco supermarket car parks.

Also included in the package are eight years of comprehensive roadside assistance, including emergency charging assistance, and 10,000 miles’ worth of free home charging when buyers switch to the Intelligent Octopus GO home energy tariff.

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...