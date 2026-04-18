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Car group tests

Vauxhall Grandland vs Renault Austral: Britain against France in a hybrid SUV clash

Renault’s Austral and Vauxhall’s Grandland have both been updated, but which is the better choice?

By:Dean Gibson
18 Apr 2026
Vauxhall Grandland and Renault Austral - front tracking, header image 30

As car makers battle with ever-tighter emissions legislation, we’ve seen the slow creep of hybrid power into the mainstream. While Toyota has been ahead of the curve for hybrid drive for many years, other manufacturers are now striving to catch up.

One firm that has made significant strides in the hybrid field in recent years is Renault, and the Austral compact SUV is a model that has been a pioneer of its petrol-electric tech. Now there’s an updated model on the price lists with a revised powertrain that’s designed to help it deliver even greater efficiency without compromising the car’s all-round ability.

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The Stellantis Group has also embraced hybrid drive, with its ubiquitous 1.2-litre PureTech turbo petrol three-cylinder benefiting from electrical assistance. Most combustion-engined cars within the group are now offered with this set-up, including the Vauxhall Grandland. The latest version of the British company’s biggest car is only a couple of years old, but the hybrid system has been given a power boost, while Vauxhall has also taken the opportunity to give the kit list an upgrade, with new smart LED headlights added to the mix.

With hybrid drive becoming more common, it’s not just efficiency that will be attracting buyers, so which of these petrol-electric performers offers the better range of talents to go with their fuel-saving tech?

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Renault Austral

Renault Austral - front tracking 30
Model:Renault Austral
Price:£38,995
Powertrain:1.2-litre 4cyl petrol HEV, 197bhp
0-62mph:8.4 seconds
Test efficiency:47.9mpg
Range:580 miles
Annual VED:£200

The Renault Austral replaced the Kadjar in Renault’s line-up, and as with that car, it shares its running gear with the Nissan Qashqai, although the French manufacturer’s hybrid powertrain isn’t the same as the Nissan’s. 

There are three models in the line-up that are all front-wheel drive and use the same powertrain, while prices start from £34,695.

Tester’s notes

Updates to the Austral mean that the old car’s four-wheel steering, which was available on higher-spec versions, is no longer offered. So while the car’s turning circle used to be as tight as a Clio’s, it’s no smaller than in many rivals now.

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Another side effect of losing four-wheel steering is that the Austral’s multi-link rear axle has been replaced by a more conventional torsion beam set-up. It hasn’t affected the ride too badly, though, and the Austral still feels more comfortable than the Vauxhall Grandland.

The driver’s display is slightly larger than the touchscreen, at 12.3 inches, but it’s in a more conventional landscape layout. It can be configured with a variety of different graphics and layouts, but some of these can be tricky to use, with vital information such as speed being not quite as prominent as we’d like. 

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If you’re choosing a higher-spec Esprit Alpine model, you have speed info directly in your line of sight, courtesy of the standard-fit head-up display that measures 9.3 inches across and is easy to read in all lights.

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Vauxhall Grandland 

Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking 30
Model:Vauxhall Grandland
Price:£38,565
Powertrain:1.2-litre 4cyl petrol HEV, 143bhp
0-62mph:10.2 seconds
Test efficiency:49.5mpg
Range:599 miles
Annual VED:£200

There’s more variety in the Vauxhall Grandland line-up, with hybrid and all-electric options now joined by a plug-in hybrid variant. 

As with the Renault, the Vauxhall shares running gear with other cars – in this case from Peugeot, Citroen and Jeep – while the hybrid gained more power with the most recent update. Prices start from £35,715.

Tester’s notes

The Grandland Hybrid doesn’t give you much information about when the powertrain switches between petrol and electric drive. The speed read-out turns blue when the car runs on electricity, but most of the time it’s the combustion engine’s noise that gives the game away. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit isn’t particularly harsh, but it does make its presence known. 

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Since the Grandland relies on 48-volt tech, the engine cuts in more frequently than in pure hybrids such as the Austral, and there’s no pure-EV setting, either.

Cabin quality in the Grandland is good, and the mid-range GS model is given a lift with the inclusion of light-coloured inserts for the fabric upholstery, plus extra grey material across the dashboard and centre console. 

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The layout is more functional than you’ll find in the upmarket Peugeot 3008 that shares the same platform, and there are more hard plastics on display. Build quality feels decent, though, and there are plenty of physical controls (many of which are common to cars across the Stellantis line-up) that feel  solid to use.

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Head-to-head

Vauxhall Grandland and Renault Austral - side 30

On the road

It’s the Renault that delivers the better all-round performance here, with a smoother ride, despite its larger wheels, and a punchier delivery from its hybrid powertrain.

The Vauxhall’s soft suspension means it rolls more in corners, but there’s still an unsettled character to the ride at all speeds, while the engine is slow to respond.

Tech highlights

Vauxhall is proud of its Intelli-Lux headlights, and they work well, offering a bright beam and quick reactions to oncoming traffic.

Renault’s Google-based operating set-up is used in the Austral, and it’s a quick and responsive system with plenty of features. The French model also offers better value, with more kit for the money.

Price and running

The Renault has better official fuel economy, but the Vauxhall was more efficient on a test route that included a number of motorway miles. 

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If you do more urban driving, we’d expect the Austral to perform better, because it uses electric drive more frequently. Either way, both cars can deliver more than 550 miles from a full tank of fuel.

Practicality

While the Grandland has a vast boot, the Austral’s sliding rear bench offers versatility. The Renault has larger cabin storage options, with a sliding load cover on the centre console also incorporating a wireless charging pad.

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The Vauxhall has a handy phone storage compartment with an opaque panel that is backlit when the charging pad is in use.

Safety

Both cars come with the usual suite of safety kit, although the Grandland doesn’t have blind-spot detection, which the Austral does.

Renault also makes it easy to set the safety systems up to your liking, with two presses of a dashboard button; the Vauxhall has a shortcut button taking you to the vehicle settings on the touchscreen.

Ownership

These two both come with a basic three-year/60,000-mile warranty, so there are plenty of rivals that offer longer periods of cover.

However, that’s unlikely to be an issue to you if you buy one on a 36-month finance deal. Each maker offers competitive discounts on these cars that mean buyers can get a lot of car for their money.

Verdict

Winner: Renault Austral

Renault Austral - front static 30

There’s a lot of tough competition in the compact family SUV class, but the Renault Austral has plenty of appeal for those who are looking for a well equipped five-seat family car with decent space. 

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The sole hybrid powertrain that’s offered in the Austral offers a good mixture of performance and efficiency, while the infotainment system is user-friendly and easy to get along with. Storage is decent, and the sliding rear bench is a neat addition that makes up for a boot that only has average space.

Runner up: Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland - front static 30

There’s nothing inherently wrong with the Grandland, and if you need a compact five-seat SUV with plenty of passenger space and a generous boot, then it’s a lot of car for the money. The trouble is that there are plenty of rivals that offer similar ability to the Hybrid version, but are better to drive.

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Our pick of the powertrains would be the Grandland Electric because it offers a more comfortable drive, while delivering better performance for a similar price. Hopefully the PHEV variant will deliver a decent compromise.

Prices and specs

Model testedRenault Austral E-Tech Iconic Esprit AlpineVauxhall Grandland 1.2 Hybrid GS
Price from/price as tested£34,695/£38,995£35,715/£38,565
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl in-line/1,199cc4cyl in-line/1,199cc
Power/torque197bhp/205Nm143bhp/230Nm
Transmission6-speed auto/fwd6-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed8.4 seconds/111mph10.2 seconds/126mph
Interior noise 30/70mph87/91dB88/93dB
Fuel tank/battery capacity55 litres/2.0kWh55 litres/N/A
MPG (on test/WLTP)/range/CO247.9/58.9/580 miles/108g/km49.5/51.4/599 miles/123g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase/width/height4,532/2,667/1,843/1,649mm4,650/2,7841/1,905/1,657mm
Front door opening width/height/sill height635/1,055/405mm750/1,035/460mm
Rear door opening width/height820/1,035mm820/1,025mm
Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room895/1,480/615-865mm1,050/1,450/610-850mm
Boot opening width/height1,110/760mm1,070/770mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)527/1,736 litres550/1,645 litres
Boot length/width/lip height840-950/1,055/770mm920/1,025/795mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,517/584/1,500kg1,600/520/1,100kg
Turning circle11.4 metres10.9 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£17,070/49.2%£16,776/43.5%
Depreciation£17,625£18,939
Ins. group/quote/VED24/£1,193/£20025/£1,218/£200
Three-year service cost£360£0
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£2,018/£4,161£2,283/£4,567
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,466£1,419
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Extended warrantyUp to 4yrs/100k £1,825POA
Driver Power manufacturer position6th4th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars88/83/69/87/5 (2022)80/85/79/62/4 (2025)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£750-£1,000/20 inches£650/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360 degreesFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix points£350/threeRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/no
Seat upholstery/leatherCloth/noCloth & vinyl/no
Screen size/digital dashboard12.0 inches/12.3 inches16.0 inches/10.0 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/yesTwo-zone/no
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesNo/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose 

Vauxhall Grandland and Renault Austral - rear tracking 30

Renault Austral

The £1,000 paint option is for matt grey or white finishes, but these are only offered on Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine trims. These specs feature a contrast black roof, which isn’t available on the Techno car.

Vauxhall Grandland

Options are limited to paint on the Grandland. Carbon Black is standard, but distinctive Impact Copper is the same price as all other colours. You can delete the contrast roof at no extra cost, while a trailer hitch is £605.

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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