Vauxhall Grandland vs Renault Austral: Britain against France in a hybrid SUV clash
Renault’s Austral and Vauxhall’s Grandland have both been updated, but which is the better choice?
As car makers battle with ever-tighter emissions legislation, we’ve seen the slow creep of hybrid power into the mainstream. While Toyota has been ahead of the curve for hybrid drive for many years, other manufacturers are now striving to catch up.
One firm that has made significant strides in the hybrid field in recent years is Renault, and the Austral compact SUV is a model that has been a pioneer of its petrol-electric tech. Now there’s an updated model on the price lists with a revised powertrain that’s designed to help it deliver even greater efficiency without compromising the car’s all-round ability.
The Stellantis Group has also embraced hybrid drive, with its ubiquitous 1.2-litre PureTech turbo petrol three-cylinder benefiting from electrical assistance. Most combustion-engined cars within the group are now offered with this set-up, including the Vauxhall Grandland. The latest version of the British company’s biggest car is only a couple of years old, but the hybrid system has been given a power boost, while Vauxhall has also taken the opportunity to give the kit list an upgrade, with new smart LED headlights added to the mix.
With hybrid drive becoming more common, it’s not just efficiency that will be attracting buyers, so which of these petrol-electric performers offers the better range of talents to go with their fuel-saving tech?
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Renault Austral
|Model:
|Renault Austral
|Price:
|£38,995
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 4cyl petrol HEV, 197bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.4 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|47.9mpg
|Range:
|580 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The Renault Austral replaced the Kadjar in Renault’s line-up, and as with that car, it shares its running gear with the Nissan Qashqai, although the French manufacturer’s hybrid powertrain isn’t the same as the Nissan’s.
There are three models in the line-up that are all front-wheel drive and use the same powertrain, while prices start from £34,695.
Tester’s notes
Updates to the Austral mean that the old car’s four-wheel steering, which was available on higher-spec versions, is no longer offered. So while the car’s turning circle used to be as tight as a Clio’s, it’s no smaller than in many rivals now.
Another side effect of losing four-wheel steering is that the Austral’s multi-link rear axle has been replaced by a more conventional torsion beam set-up. It hasn’t affected the ride too badly, though, and the Austral still feels more comfortable than the Vauxhall Grandland.
The driver’s display is slightly larger than the touchscreen, at 12.3 inches, but it’s in a more conventional landscape layout. It can be configured with a variety of different graphics and layouts, but some of these can be tricky to use, with vital information such as speed being not quite as prominent as we’d like.
If you’re choosing a higher-spec Esprit Alpine model, you have speed info directly in your line of sight, courtesy of the standard-fit head-up display that measures 9.3 inches across and is easy to read in all lights.
Vauxhall Grandland
|Model:
|Vauxhall Grandland
|Price:
|£38,565
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 4cyl petrol HEV, 143bhp
|0-62mph:
|10.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|49.5mpg
|Range:
|599 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
There’s more variety in the Vauxhall Grandland line-up, with hybrid and all-electric options now joined by a plug-in hybrid variant.
As with the Renault, the Vauxhall shares running gear with other cars – in this case from Peugeot, Citroen and Jeep – while the hybrid gained more power with the most recent update. Prices start from £35,715.
Tester’s notes
The Grandland Hybrid doesn’t give you much information about when the powertrain switches between petrol and electric drive. The speed read-out turns blue when the car runs on electricity, but most of the time it’s the combustion engine’s noise that gives the game away. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit isn’t particularly harsh, but it does make its presence known.
Since the Grandland relies on 48-volt tech, the engine cuts in more frequently than in pure hybrids such as the Austral, and there’s no pure-EV setting, either.
Cabin quality in the Grandland is good, and the mid-range GS model is given a lift with the inclusion of light-coloured inserts for the fabric upholstery, plus extra grey material across the dashboard and centre console.
The layout is more functional than you’ll find in the upmarket Peugeot 3008 that shares the same platform, and there are more hard plastics on display. Build quality feels decent, though, and there are plenty of physical controls (many of which are common to cars across the Stellantis line-up) that feel solid to use.
Latest Vauxhall Grandland deals
Head-to-head
On the road
It’s the Renault that delivers the better all-round performance here, with a smoother ride, despite its larger wheels, and a punchier delivery from its hybrid powertrain.
The Vauxhall’s soft suspension means it rolls more in corners, but there’s still an unsettled character to the ride at all speeds, while the engine is slow to respond.
Tech highlights
Vauxhall is proud of its Intelli-Lux headlights, and they work well, offering a bright beam and quick reactions to oncoming traffic.
Renault’s Google-based operating set-up is used in the Austral, and it’s a quick and responsive system with plenty of features. The French model also offers better value, with more kit for the money.
Price and running
The Renault has better official fuel economy, but the Vauxhall was more efficient on a test route that included a number of motorway miles.
If you do more urban driving, we’d expect the Austral to perform better, because it uses electric drive more frequently. Either way, both cars can deliver more than 550 miles from a full tank of fuel.
Practicality
While the Grandland has a vast boot, the Austral’s sliding rear bench offers versatility. The Renault has larger cabin storage options, with a sliding load cover on the centre console also incorporating a wireless charging pad.
The Vauxhall has a handy phone storage compartment with an opaque panel that is backlit when the charging pad is in use.
Safety
Both cars come with the usual suite of safety kit, although the Grandland doesn’t have blind-spot detection, which the Austral does.
Renault also makes it easy to set the safety systems up to your liking, with two presses of a dashboard button; the Vauxhall has a shortcut button taking you to the vehicle settings on the touchscreen.
Ownership
These two both come with a basic three-year/60,000-mile warranty, so there are plenty of rivals that offer longer periods of cover.
However, that’s unlikely to be an issue to you if you buy one on a 36-month finance deal. Each maker offers competitive discounts on these cars that mean buyers can get a lot of car for their money.
Verdict
Winner: Renault Austral
There’s a lot of tough competition in the compact family SUV class, but the Renault Austral has plenty of appeal for those who are looking for a well equipped five-seat family car with decent space.
The sole hybrid powertrain that’s offered in the Austral offers a good mixture of performance and efficiency, while the infotainment system is user-friendly and easy to get along with. Storage is decent, and the sliding rear bench is a neat addition that makes up for a boot that only has average space.
Runner up: Vauxhall Grandland
There’s nothing inherently wrong with the Grandland, and if you need a compact five-seat SUV with plenty of passenger space and a generous boot, then it’s a lot of car for the money. The trouble is that there are plenty of rivals that offer similar ability to the Hybrid version, but are better to drive.
Our pick of the powertrains would be the Grandland Electric because it offers a more comfortable drive, while delivering better performance for a similar price. Hopefully the PHEV variant will deliver a decent compromise.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Renault Austral E-Tech Iconic Esprit Alpine
|Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Hybrid GS
|Price from/price as tested
|£34,695/£38,995
|£35,715/£38,565
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl in-line/1,199cc
|4cyl in-line/1,199cc
|Power/torque
|197bhp/205Nm
|143bhp/230Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed auto/fwd
|6-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|8.4 seconds/111mph
|10.2 seconds/126mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|87/91dB
|88/93dB
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|55 litres/2.0kWh
|55 litres/N/A
|MPG (on test/WLTP)/range/CO2
|47.9/58.9/580 miles/108g/km
|49.5/51.4/599 miles/123g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,532/2,667/1,843/1,649mm
|4,650/2,7841/1,905/1,657mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|635/1,055/405mm
|750/1,035/460mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|820/1,035mm
|820/1,025mm
|Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room
|895/1,480/615-865mm
|1,050/1,450/610-850mm
|Boot opening width/height
|1,110/760mm
|1,070/770mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|527/1,736 litres
|550/1,645 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|840-950/1,055/770mm
|920/1,025/795mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,517/584/1,500kg
|1,600/520/1,100kg
|Turning circle
|11.4 metres
|10.9 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£17,070/49.2%
|£16,776/43.5%
|Depreciation
|£17,625
|£18,939
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|24/£1,193/£200
|25/£1,218/£200
|Three-year service cost
|£360
|£0
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£2,018/£4,161
|£2,283/£4,567
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,466
|£1,419
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Extended warranty
|Up to 4yrs/100k £1,825
|POA
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|6th
|4th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|88/83/69/87/5 (2022)
|80/85/79/62/4 (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£750-£1,000/20 inches
|£650/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360 degrees
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|£350/three
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Cloth/no
|Cloth & vinyl/no
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.0 inches/12.3 inches
|16.0 inches/10.0 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/yes
|Two-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Renault Austral
The £1,000 paint option is for matt grey or white finishes, but these are only offered on Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine trims. These specs feature a contrast black roof, which isn’t available on the Techno car.
Vauxhall Grandland
Options are limited to paint on the Grandland. Carbon Black is standard, but distinctive Impact Copper is the same price as all other colours. You can delete the contrast roof at no extra cost, while a trailer hitch is £605.
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