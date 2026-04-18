As car makers battle with ever-tighter emissions legislation, we’ve seen the slow creep of hybrid power into the mainstream. While Toyota has been ahead of the curve for hybrid drive for many years, other manufacturers are now striving to catch up.

One firm that has made significant strides in the hybrid field in recent years is Renault, and the Austral compact SUV is a model that has been a pioneer of its petrol-electric tech. Now there’s an updated model on the price lists with a revised powertrain that’s designed to help it deliver even greater efficiency without compromising the car’s all-round ability.

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The Stellantis Group has also embraced hybrid drive, with its ubiquitous 1.2-litre PureTech turbo petrol three-cylinder benefiting from electrical assistance. Most combustion-engined cars within the group are now offered with this set-up, including the Vauxhall Grandland. The latest version of the British company’s biggest car is only a couple of years old, but the hybrid system has been given a power boost, while Vauxhall has also taken the opportunity to give the kit list an upgrade, with new smart LED headlights added to the mix.

With hybrid drive becoming more common, it’s not just efficiency that will be attracting buyers, so which of these petrol-electric performers offers the better range of talents to go with their fuel-saving tech?