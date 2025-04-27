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Car Deal of the Day: Huge BMW X7 offers style and space for under £700 a month

Fancy a near-£100,000 car for under £700 a month? The BMW X7 is our Deal of the Day for 1 May.

By:Ryan Birch
1 May 2026
BMW X7 M60i xDrive - front tracking
  • Imposing styling; room inside for seven
  • Pick of the range – 3.0-litre diesel M Sport
  • Only £695.66 a month

BMW’s largest, poshest and glitziest SUV is looking surprisingly affordable right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, as you can have an X7 with a list price of over £97,000 parked on your driveway for £695.66 a month.

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This deal comes from VIPGateway and requires a pretty reasonable £8,717.82 to be put down as an initial payment. The total length of the leasing agreement is four years.

That initial payment is a 12-month lump sum, and naturally you can tweak the terms to suit your budget. We’d be very tempted to opt for the nine-month initial payment, as the price plummets to £6,999.25 and only nudges up the monthly payment to £736.59.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, but we reckon most X7 buyers would want a larger allowance. You can revise the terms to 8,000 a year for just under £28 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or for an additional £29.72 a month on the nine-month outlay. 

BMW’s brashest SUV is also its most practical. The X7 is a full-sized seven-seater, with room aplenty for kids, dogs and luggage thanks to an enormous 326-litre boot with all seven seats in place – that’s larger than what’s on offer in the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90.

What we particularly like about this deal is that it’s for the pick of the range. M Sport brings sportier body styling, black exterior trim, 21-inch bi-colour alloys and metallic paint, while power comes from a creamy smooth 347bhp 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine.  

BMW X7 M60i xDrive - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW X7 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW X7 page.

Check out the BMW X7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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