Car Deal of the Day: Huge BMW X7 offers style and space for under £700 a month

Imposing styling; room inside for seven

Pick of the range – 3.0-litre diesel M Sport

Only £695.66 a month

BMW’s largest, poshest and glitziest SUV is looking surprisingly affordable right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, as you can have an X7 with a list price of over £97,000 parked on your driveway for £695.66 a month.

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This deal comes from VIPGateway and requires a pretty reasonable £8,717.82 to be put down as an initial payment. The total length of the leasing agreement is four years.

That initial payment is a 12-month lump sum, and naturally you can tweak the terms to suit your budget. We’d be very tempted to opt for the nine-month initial payment, as the price plummets to £6,999.25 and only nudges up the monthly payment to £736.59.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, but we reckon most X7 buyers would want a larger allowance. You can revise the terms to 8,000 a year for just under £28 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or for an additional £29.72 a month on the nine-month outlay.

BMW’s brashest SUV is also its most practical. The X7 is a full-sized seven-seater, with room aplenty for kids, dogs and luggage thanks to an enormous 326-litre boot with all seven seats in place – that’s larger than what’s on offer in the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90.

What we particularly like about this deal is that it’s for the pick of the range. M Sport brings sportier body styling, black exterior trim, 21-inch bi-colour alloys and metallic paint, while power comes from a creamy smooth 347bhp 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW X7 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW X7 page.

Check out the BMW X7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…