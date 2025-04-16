Car deal of the day: outstanding MG HS PHEV for only £207 per month

Style meets practicality

Impressive PHEV powertrain

Only £207.03 per month

If you’re looking for the ultimate blend of petrol and electric power, you can now snag yourself a fantastic deal on Auto Express’ favourite plug-in hybrid, as the MG HS is available to lease for just over £200 per month via our Buy a Car service.

Provided by VIPGateway MG Leasing, the offer gets you behind the wheel of the MG HS SE PHEV for only £207.03 per month following a £2,772.2 initial payment. It’s a three-year deal and covers 5,000 miles on an annual basis, with the total cost of the lease sitting at a very reasonable £10,018.12.

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If the initial payment is difficult to swallow, or the 5,000-mile limit doesn’t suit you, there is scope for flexibility, by decreasing the opening outlay to just £1,789.84 and extending the annual mileage to 8,000. This only brings the monthly payment up to £250.31, with the £10,550.62 total lease cost estimated to save you a couple of thousand pounds compared with buying the HS outright.

And that’s without factoring in the savings in running costs you’ll accrue, because, as our recent plug-in hybrid megatest showed, the HS delivers superb electric range and fuel economy. MG says the HS PHEV will do 75 miles on electric power alone (we managed 68 miles), while we returned a frugal 46.3mpg with the battery run dry.

The SE version featured here is also well equipped, providing twin 12.3-inch screens with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and a reversing camera. A 507-litre boot means it’s pretty practical, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS page.

Check out the MG HS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…