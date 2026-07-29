Car Deal of the Day: Jump for joy with the Leapmotor B05 for £217 a month

High level of standard features

300-mile range

Only £217.29 a month

While Leapmotor has been slightly slower to launch new models in the UK than other Chinese newcomer brands, it’s sticking to its focus on offering true value for money – especially if today's deal is anything to go by.

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We only drove the new Leapmotor B05 for the first time a month ago, but the Auto Express Buy A Car Service is already offering tempting leasing deals on the new electric hatchback.

For example, this one from Carwow Leasey comes in at just £217.29 a month after an initial 12-month payment of £2,902.48. It's a three-year term with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

You could save over £510 by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which brings the monthly price to £238.98. Meanwhile, raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you between £14 and £15 a month extra depending on which initial payment you choose.

Thanks to this deal coming from Carwow Leasey, there are even more savings on the table, because it comes with a year's worth of cheaper charging. Plug into a Gridserve rapid charger and you'll get a 20 per cent discount, valid for one year.