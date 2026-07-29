Car Deal of the Day: Jump for joy with the Leapmotor B05 for £217 a month
The Leapmotor B05 is one of the newest electric hatches to arrive, and it’s already great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 July.
- High level of standard features
- 300-mile range
- Only £217.29 a month
While Leapmotor has been slightly slower to launch new models in the UK than other Chinese newcomer brands, it’s sticking to its focus on offering true value for money – especially if today's deal is anything to go by.
We only drove the new Leapmotor B05 for the first time a month ago, but the Auto Express Buy A Car Service is already offering tempting leasing deals on the new electric hatchback.
For example, this one from Carwow Leasey comes in at just £217.29 a month after an initial 12-month payment of £2,902.48. It's a three-year term with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.
You could save over £510 by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which brings the monthly price to £238.98. Meanwhile, raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you between £14 and £15 a month extra depending on which initial payment you choose.
Thanks to this deal coming from Carwow Leasey, there are even more savings on the table, because it comes with a year's worth of cheaper charging. Plug into a Gridserve rapid charger and you'll get a 20 per cent discount, valid for one year.
The arrival of the B05 sees Leapmotor turning its attention to the competitive electric family hatchback class. It's the Chinese brand's rival for established players such as the Peugeot E-308 and Renault Megane E-Tech, plus other new EV hatches such as the Kia EV4.
Core to Leapmotor's offering is high value for money, so the B05 only comes in one well equipped trim level.
Standard features include a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and four-way adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof with electric sun blind, 64-colour ambient lighting, vehicle-to-load... the list goes on and on.
Power comes from a 215bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels, while Leapmotor claims a range of 300 miles from the 67.1kWh battery.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor B05 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B05 page.
Check out the Leapmotor B05 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on Leapmotor B05 Urban rivals