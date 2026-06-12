Verdict

The slightly generic look of the Leapmotor B05 is unlikely to put many off. While the all-digital interior isn’t class-leading, the high level of standard equipment is a plus, and the good passenger space compensates for a slightly small boot. However, the overly sensitive driver-assistance tech is a frustration, and detracts from what is already an anodyne driving experience. The B05’s appeal more about price and spec than outright handling and enjoyment.

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Having ticked the obligatory SUV boxes in its line-up, Leapmotor is turning its attention to the family hatchback segment with the B05, a competitor to household names such as the Peugeot 308, Kia K4 (formerly the Ceed), Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf.

However, unlike some of those segment stalwarts, the Leapmotor will only be offered with electric power. If you’re looking at the Hybrid EV powertrain Leapmotor offers in its other models and assuming it will make its way into the B05, we’re sorry to tell you that won’t be possible due to the low bonnet line.

Squint your eyes a bit, and you might see hints of the Golf Mk8 around the headlights, while the rear three-quarter view has a hint of Porsche Macan about it if you’re feeling generous. Those observations aside, the rest of the B05’s styling is subtle and inoffensive, with smooth lines and flush-fitting door handles.