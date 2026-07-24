Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New DS No8 Long Range 2026 review: lavish and likeable

The new DS No8 Long Range is expensive, but there's a lot of things to like

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Jul 2026
DS No8 Hybrid - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your DS No8
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The DS No8 is both lavish and likeable. It deserves much more success than its predecessors with genuinely competitive electric underpinnings and a driving experience that refreshingly focuses on comfort and refinement above all else. It’s not quick, nor does it handle as sweetly as its many premium rivals, plus the Long Range version that makes the most sense, despite poor real-world range, is pretty expensive. But, No8 owners can enjoy the fact that they will have made a conscious decision to experience something genuinely different. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Big, premium French cars traditionally don’t sell well here in the UK. Consider, for example, the charming Citroen C6, which failed to upset the German monopoly of the executive saloon market. Or the DS5, which despite its interesting design, couldn’t strike a chord with buyers. More recently there was the ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ DS 9 flagship, which is a rare sight on UK roads despite only going off sale in 2024.

Looking to turn the tide is the DS No8, which we’ve already driven in the UK in its AWD dual-motor Long Range form. Now we’ve spent some time living with the single-motor Long Range model.

Over-ambitious pricing killed off the £75,000 DS 9 before it could gain any momentum, and it appears DS has learned a lesson with the No8. At £50,790, the DS No8 is more than £12,000 cheaper than the Audi A6 e-tron Sportback and over £17,000 less than the BMW i5. That’s for the single-motor car in base Pallas trim, while the better-equipped Etoile costs an extra £4,000. The entry-level model gets a 73.7kWh battery and single 226bhp motor mounted on the front wheels, while the long-range 97.3kWh battery pack comes with either a 242bhp single-motor layout or 343bhp dual-motor option. 

DS No8 Hybrid - rear20

We’ve got the single-motor Long Range, which is suitably named as DS claims it can do a whopping 465 miles on a charge – 137 miles more than the small battery model, and 39 miles up on the dual-motor. However, its near-£60,000 price tag brings into play the likes of the BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60, which can conquer 500 miles on a charge – or as we’ve experienced in the real world for the BMW at least, around 391 miles. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Focus

2020 Ford

Focus

55,250 milesAutomaticDiesel1.5L

Cash £9,995
View Focus
Focus

2020 Ford

Focus

76,250 milesAutomaticDiesel1.5L

Cash £9,995
View Focus
1 Series

2024 BMW

1 Series

18,731 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £20,890
View 1 Series
2

2023 Polestar

2

13,508 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £22,150
View 2

Having charged the DS No8 to its maximum (during which you’ll get a basic readout of the expected finishing time and the charging speed in miles per hour) we saw a range estimate of 370 miles. After using up around half of the battery on a mix of motorway and country roads, the No8 Long Range returned an efficiency of 3.4 miles per kWh – a long way off the 4.8mi/kWh figure average that DS claims. 

We also noticed that during the outbound leg of the journey, the No8’s battery depleted far quicker than on the way back, despite using the same roads at the same speed, making the brand’s estimation of remaining range difficult to trust. Maximum charge for the No8 stands at 160kW, which means a 20 to 80 per cent top up takes 28 minutes. That’s not as quick as Hyundai and Kia’s E-GMP 800V architecture for the Ioniq 5 and EV6, allowing for 350kW, and the aforementioned BMW and Volvo, which rapid charge up to 400kW. 

The No8’s claimed range figure is all the more impressive when you see its kerbweight figure of 2,180kg – some 50kg more than the small battery model. Quite rightly (and refreshingly), DS hasn’t attempted to instill really any dynamism into the No8. Its 7.8-second 0-62mph time delivers smooth, solid progress and makes the dual-motor (which is 2.3 seconds quicker from 0-62mph) feel redundant, especially considering the loss of range. 

Alastair Crooks driving the DS No8 Hybrid20

Through the wacky X-shaped steering wheel, which you eventually get used to after positioning your hands further up or down than usual, the No8 feels relaxed with consistent feedback from the front end, although abrupt inputs can unsettle the body control very easily. That’s also noticeable at low speed – particularly in car parks, where the light steering causes some wobbling in the suspension. Another urban driving gripe we have concerns the brakes, which are grabby and make it far too difficult to bring the No8 to a smooth stop. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Big Citroens of old pioneered hydro-pneumatic suspension systems with self-levelling technology, but while the No8 makes do with more conventional coil springs, it does get adaptive suspension with ‘active scan’ technology – which features a front-facing camera to analyse the road surface and prepare the damping to suit. On the smaller 20-inch wheels, the ride was exceptional on a long motorway stint, with the No8 successfully softening bumps in the road. The standard-fit sound-deadening windows also played a part in keeping road and wind noise to a minimum. Where it didn’t perform so well was around town – you can find the limit of the suspension’s comfort over fairly average-sized potholes and drain covers. 

Being the top-spec Etoile, our car was fitted with blue Alcantara rather than caramel Nappa leather. As with the rest of the No8’s interior, it proved to be divisive, with comments from friends and family likening the material’s texture to something you’d find on a London tube train, while others praised the bold styling that confidently goes in a different direction to the comparably sterile environments of BMW, Audi and Volvo.

Model:DS Automobiles No8 Long Range Etoile
Base price:£59,290
Powertrain:97.3kWh battery, 1x e-motor
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
Power/torque:242bhp/345Nm 
0-62mph:7.7 seconds
Top speed:118mph
Range/charging:465 miles/160kW 20-80% in 28 mins
Length/width/height:4,820mm/1,900mm/1,580mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volvo ES90 vs DS No8: Swedish minimalism meets Parisian style in EV exec test
In-depth reviews
DS No8 review
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,270Avg. savings £2,398 off RRP*Used from £6,580
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £5,225 off RRP*Used from £8,695
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,085Avg. savings £3,430 off RRP*Used from £10,995
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,050Avg. savings £3,250 off RRP*Used from £27,665
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, just not if you can’t charge at home
Vauxhall Astra GSE connected to a home wallbox charger

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, just not if you can’t charge at home

VAT on domestic electricity will be scrapped from October, thus widening the gap between home and public charging
News
23 Jul 2026
New Dacia Spring confirmed for September reveal and super low price
New Dacia Spring - rear teaser

New Dacia Spring confirmed for September reveal and super low price

The new Spring will be based on the adorable Renault Twingo and built here in Europe
News
22 Jul 2026
New Volkswagen ID. Polo will start from under £24,000
Volkswagen ID Polo - front static

New Volkswagen ID. Polo will start from under £24,000

Volkswagen’s electric supermini is arriving with a 280-mile range, classy looks and a pinch of nostalgic charm
News
21 Jul 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content