Some people would argue that buying anything other than a German executive limousine is tantamount to burning wads of cash on a bonfire, but here we’re testing a pair of new all-electric machines from Sweden and France that are challenging that traditional thinking.

First up is the Volvo ES90, which replaces the combustion-engined S90 in the Swedish company’s line-up, and uses running gear that’s shared with the seven-seat EX90 SUV. The newcomer is a bit more practical than the S90, thanks to its hatchback rear, while the interior features plenty of tech and premium materials that boost its upmarket appeal.

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Our other contender is the DS No8, which is described as an SUV coupé by its maker and replaces the DS 9 at the top of the French luxury firm’s UK line-up. It has price on its side when compared with the Volvo, while its unique design touches mean it really stands out from the mainstream. That hasn’t always been a plus point in the eyes of conservative car buyers, so does the DS No8 have the talent to appeal to a broader market beyond fans of quirky French machinery? Or does the Volvo make more sense here?

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Volvo ES90

Model: Volvo ES90 Price: £67,560 Powertrain: 92kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 328bhp 0-62mph: 6.6 seconds Test efficiency: 3.3 miles/kWh Official range: 411 miles Annual VED: £640

The ES90 uses the same platform as the EX90 SUV and Polestar 3, while there are 92kWh and 106kWh battery options. The former is fitted to the Single Motor version, while the latter powers the Twin Motor and Performance editions.