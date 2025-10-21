Verdict

For those who cover long distances, the Volvo ES90 offers an incredibly quiet and spacious cabin, huge range figures, true ultra-rapid charging abilities, good ride comfort and a sophisticated Scandinavian vibe. Yet to us, it feels like it lacks thought in certain places, particularly when it comes to technology and the rear cabin. The near-£70k starting price is a little steep, too, especially when the Polestar 4 features an exceptional, more modern-feeling and more practical interior, plus a similarly long range, but is available for considerably less money.

That’s right, Volvo doesn’t just make SUVs! The new Volvo ES90 is strutting into town to take on highly impressive, all-electric executive saloons like the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron, as well as the cutting-edge Polestar 4.

The ES90 is obviously not your traditional three-box saloon. Volvo says it’s been designed with the “refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback” – whatever that means – and “the spacious interior and higher ground clearance associated with an SUV”.

It shares a lot with Volvo’s seven-seat EX90, starting with the sleek front end design that incorporates the same headlights and pixelated ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights. That thing on the roof is not a taxi beacon, it’s a LiDAR stack; one of the numerous sensors and cameras dotted around the car that feeds the safety and driver-assistance tech.