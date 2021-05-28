DS 9 review

Is the DS 9 a good car?

In some ways, the DS 9 is an intriguing alternative to the executive car establishment. Aside from the clunky hybrid set-up, it’s dynamically capable, and the cabin is uniquely designed and sumptuously finished. It’s also well-equipped and includes some novel tech, including its Active Scan adaptive suspension.

However, it also commands a serious price tag that puts it in the firing line of some impressive premium machinery, all of which has the upper hand in terms of driving dynamics, technology and efficiency. And that’s before you get to the DS 9’s hefty depreciation curve that will shed value at an alarming rate. That said, this big French saloon has a certain charm, and those willing to take the plunge on this left-field choice will be treated to a unique experience. Vive la difference, as they say in France.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, plug-in hybrid Body style Four-door saloon Powertrain 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo petrol + e-motor

1.6-litre 4cyl turbo petrol + 2x e-motor Safety 4-star Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the DS 9 cost?

The original Citroen DS packed revolutionary tech into a striking design, and delivered ride comfort that nothing else on the road could match. Launched in 1955, it was in production for twenty years and arguably was the car that set the template for Citroen’s quirky design and (sometimes) advanced technology.

Since then, Citroen has tried to reinvent DS as a luxury brand, with the DS 9 four-door saloon as the flagship of its upmarket range. With its sleek looks, strong refinement and clever suspension set-up, it’s also the brand’s closest spiritual successor to the legendary Fifties original.