DS employs ChatGPT as AI travel companion for its entire range of cars

Following a successful trial phase launched last year, DS has announced it will integrate the hugely popular AI programme ChatGPT into its ‘DS IRIS’ suite of connected systems, available across its entire range of cars including the DS 3 crossover, DS 4 hatchback, DS 7 SUV and DS 9 saloon.

For anyone who’s been living off the grid in a nuclear bunker since late 2022, ChatGPT is a ‘generative artificial intelligence model’. Essentially it’s an AI programme that has been trained by consuming enormous amounts of text from the internet, that uses the information to generate natural and fluid responses to questions and prompts.

It also draws on every scrap of information available online in order to provide detailed and, hopefully, accurate answers to almost any question you throw at it – as almost everyone with internet access seems to have been doing since it went live.

What’s this got to do with cars? Well, DS has employed ChatGPT to create a handy AI travel companion that complements the brand’s existing voice recognition tech, and provides travel advice and information.

For instance, drivers can ask if there are any places on their journey they might want to visit, or even highly specific questions like “what do you advise me to do in this castle if I have two hours and I’m with my 10-year-old son?” But it can do much more, like create a quiz on your favourite subject or even a children's story during a road trip.