In-depth reviews

DS 3 review: alternative small SUV with premium ambitions

The DS 3 is a left-field choice in the small premium SUV segment, and one that’s been developed with comfort in mind

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Mar 2024
DS 3 Performance Line - front cornering left19
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£25,970 to £42,035
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Strong engines
  • Generous equipment levels
  • Distinctive styling
  • Expensive
  • Frustrating ergonomics
  • Not great to drive
The DS 3 stands out from the crowd with a style that’s all its own, but it’s average in most other respects. While there’s a generous amount of standard equipment, DS 3 prices are high for a small premium SUV, especially when it can’t match its rivals for outright quality and polish.

Designed with comfort in mind, the DS 3 is easy to drive and reasonably refined, but it lacks the control you get from its competition. Both the petrol and electric powertrains are strong enough, though, with the DS 3 E-Tense getting an impressive range boost as part of a mid-life facelift.

Our choice: DS 3 1.2 PureTech 100 Performance Line

About the DS 3

The DS brand is a luxury arm of Stellantis, the parent company of several car makers including PeugeotCitroen and Vauxhall. Previously, the DS name was attached to high-end Citroen models, but now it stands on its own. Its range now includes the DS 7 mid-size SUVDS 9 saloon and DS 4 hatchback, with the DS 3 serving as the brand’s entry-level model.

The French firm’s small SUV is based on the same Common Modular Platform as Peugeot’s 208 supermini and 2008 SUV, and is offered with a choice of petrol or electric power. The DS 3’s combustion-engined competitors include the Audi Q2, along with higher-end versions of the Volkswagen T-Roc, while the fully-electric DS 3 E-Tense competes with the Vauxhall Mokka ElectricHyundai Kona Electric and Kia Soul EV.

DS 3 Performance Line - rear tracking19

 A facelift for 2023 saw a number of changes made to the DS 3, including the ‘Crossback’ part of the model’s original name being dropped, the removal of a diesel engine from the line-up and the addition of a new infotainment system.

The petrol engine is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit that, in base PureTech 100 guise, is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while PureTech 130 cars get more power and an eight-speed automatic.  

The DS 3 E-Tense received more significant updates for 2023, most notably a larger 54kWh battery and more power. As a result, the small electric SUV now offers up to 250 miles on the WLTP combined cycle – nearly 60 miles more than the old model.

There are three trim levels to pick from – Performance Line, Esprit de Voyage, and Opera – but even entry-level models get 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless start and a 10.3-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. DS’ Safety Pack is also fitted as standard, and this includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and speed limit recognition. This pack helped the DS 3 gain its five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Frequently Asked Questions
The DS 3 isn’t short on style, but it lacks the substance to back it up or be competitive in the all-important small SUV segment.
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

