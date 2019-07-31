The DS 3 stands out from the crowd with a style that’s all its own, but it’s average in most other respects. While there’s a generous amount of standard equipment, DS 3 prices are high for a small premium SUV, especially when it can’t match its rivals for outright quality and polish.

Designed with comfort in mind, the DS 3 is easy to drive and reasonably refined, but it lacks the control you get from its competition. Both the petrol and electric powertrains are strong enough, though, with the DS 3 E-Tense getting an impressive range boost as part of a mid-life facelift.

Our choice: DS 3 1.2 PureTech 100 Performance Line

About the DS 3

The DS brand is a luxury arm of Stellantis, the parent company of several car makers including Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall. Previously, the DS name was attached to high-end Citroen models, but now it stands on its own. Its range now includes the DS 7 mid-size SUV, DS 9 saloon and DS 4 hatchback, with the DS 3 serving as the brand’s entry-level model.

The French firm’s small SUV is based on the same Common Modular Platform as Peugeot’s 208 supermini and 2008 SUV, and is offered with a choice of petrol or electric power. The DS 3’s combustion-engined competitors include the Audi Q2, along with higher-end versions of the Volkswagen T-Roc, while the fully-electric DS 3 E-Tense competes with the Vauxhall Mokka Electric, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Soul EV.

A facelift for 2023 saw a number of changes made to the DS 3, including the ‘Crossback’ part of the model’s original name being dropped, the removal of a diesel engine from the line-up and the addition of a new infotainment system.

The petrol engine is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit that, in base PureTech 100 guise, is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while PureTech 130 cars get more power and an eight-speed automatic.

The DS 3 E-Tense received more significant updates for 2023, most notably a larger 54kWh battery and more power. As a result, the small electric SUV now offers up to 250 miles on the WLTP combined cycle – nearly 60 miles more than the old model.

There are three trim levels to pick from – Performance Line, Esprit de Voyage, and Opera – but even entry-level models get 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless start and a 10.3-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. DS’ Safety Pack is also fitted as standard, and this includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and speed limit recognition. This pack helped the DS 3 gain its five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.