Car Deal Alert! DS 4 Pallas 55 special edition arrives with 0% finance offer

Pallas 55 trim celebrates the original Citroen DS of 1955

Available on both the DS 3 and DS 4

DS 4 gets a 0 per cent finance offer over 36 months

You might not be familiar with the Pallas name, but it was once to Citroen as Ghia was to Ford: a range-topping trim line that maximised the comfort and equipment of already comfortable and well-equipped Citroens such as the GS, CX, and the legendary DS.

It’s appropriate then that DS Automobiles has introduced a pair of special editions celebrating 70 years since the DS arrived in 1955, with the DS 3 Pallas 55 and the DS 4 Pallas 55. And it’s introduced both with a pair of finance offers, the DS 3 getting a 3.9 per cent APR and the DS 4 on 0 per cent.

The smaller of the duo is the DS 3 Pallas 55, the brand’s entry-level crossover, and is available with the model’s 134bhp hybrid drivetrain. Over the regular DS 3 Pallas, it gets a set of 18-inch ‘Nice’ alloy wheels (we’re assuming they’re named for the Mediterranean city, rather than simply being pleasant), and a contrasting black roof over Night Flight (a kind of dark metallic purple) or Pearl Crystal (an off-white pearl) paintwork. A comfort pack with floor mats, and keyless entry are also both standard.

The DS 4 Pallas 55 meanwhile spruces up the brand’s raised family hatch, with the same paintwork combinations as on the smaller model, a set of 19-inch Lima alloy wheels, and its own comfort pack with a hands-free tailgate, tinted windows, and heated seats. The DS 4 too is the hybrid version, while both models get special gold badging.

DS 3 Pallas 55 pricing starts at £32,500 with a PCP offer with a £250 deposit contribution and £399 per month at 3.9 per cent APR. Step up to the DS 4 Pallas 55 and the £35,500 car can be had on a 36-month PCP, with a 35 per cent customer deposit (equating to £12,425), and £419 per month with 0 per cent finance.

Okay, so neither Pallas 55 model is especially cheap, though both throw-in equipment that would lift the price of the regular Pallas versions above the on-the-road price figures of the 55s. And with both being a relative rarity on our roads, you’re unlikely to see many others on your commute. The DS 4 in particular is a comfortable and efficient family car, and this new Pallas 55 trim helps it stand out just a little more.

