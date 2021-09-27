The Genesis G80 executive saloon is a car that immediately grabs your attention: the exterior is suitably stylish, while a peek inside the luxurious, upmarket cabin highlights how committed the Korean luxury car brand is to winning buyers from the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Audi.

The fit and finish of the G80 certainly passes muster in this hard-fought sector, but the car doesn’t quite possess the full breadth of skills to beat very best in class. The ride is a little firm which compromises comfort, while the lack of any hybrid or plug-in hybrid options means you're left with the polar choice between a pure petrol or an all-electric model.

About the Genesis G80

Taking on the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class is no easy task, but Genesis has struck an impressive balance with its talented G80 executive saloon - a car that, at least at first glance, possesses a lot of the key features needed to succeed in this hard-fought premium sector.

The iconic German manufacturers have a wealth of experience in producing cars that manage to combine impressive levels of comfort and refinement with stylish interiors and the latest on-board technology. The fact that they’re generally good to drive as well just makes the quest to create a competitive rival all the more difficult.

Of course there are other executive saloons that offer slightly different takes on the luxury theme. The understated Audi A6 has a sophisticated interior and a superb level of build quality, while the DS 9 offers something different from the norm. Business users, with an eye on running costs, could be interested in the hybrid tech of the Lexus ES while others might choose to seek out one of the final Jaguar XF models before its discontinued in 2024.

Genesis initially offered a 206bhp 2.2-litre diesel unit in the G80 range, although this is no longer available. Instead, buyers after a fossil-fuelled model now have a single 300bhp 2.5-litre petrol option, available with an eight-speed automatic transmission in rear and all-wheel drive forms. The Electrified G80 features an 87.2kWh battery and dual electric motors providing all-wheel drive and a total output of 364bhp.

True to its executive aspirations, the G80 comes with a generous level of standard kit. Three specifications are available for the petrol model: Premium, Luxury and Sport, while the all-electric G80 comes solely in Luxury specification. The Premium Line offers 19-inch alloys, LED headlights, power folding mirrors, electrically-adjustable heated front seats, dual zone air-conditioning, front and rear parking sensors and a smart cruise control function. Upgrading to the Luxury Line version means you’ll need to part with an extra £5,300, but you get extra features such as bigger 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and a powered tailgate.