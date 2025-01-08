New Genesis G80 Black could be the stealthiest saloon in the world

The G80 saloon is the latest model from Genesis to get the Black treatment, following on from the G90 and the coupe and SUV versions of the GV80.

As the name suggests, the exterior comes with metallic black paint (a £750 option on the standard car), black trim on every part of the exterior, 20-inch wheels in black and Rolls-Royce-style floating centre caps.

The headlight surrounds and even the driver-assistance radar cover have been blacked out, too.

The black theme continues inside, where you’ll find a darker finish to the wood trim found on the centre console, doors and dash, along with black touches to the switchgear, speakers, steering wheel and paddle shifters. The quilted leather seats – both in the front and rear – are also black.

The G80 received a mid-life refresh in late 2024 and to accompany a slightly revised exterior with new bumpers, there’s a new 27-inch display on the dash which can be switched between two or three screens, depending on the driver’s preference.

UK availability hasn’t been confirmed yet, and given Genesis’ disappointing UK sales, it seems unlikely that the G80 Black will be offered here. None of the brand’s other Black-edition models has made it to British showrooms.

In other markets, the G80 Black will be offered with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol.

Only the smaller unit is available in the UK in the regular G80, alongside the all-electric G80 Electrified.

If Genesis does decide to bring the Black edition here, expect it to sit above the Luxury variant, which is currently the most expensive G80 model at £49,705.

Would you like to see the Genesis G80 Black hit British roads? Let us know in the comments...