New Genesis GV70 Electrified facelift dials up the style for 2025 battle with BMW, Audi and Polestar

The striking Genesis GV70 Electrified is to be updated for 2025, but will it be enough to compete against new-age rivals?

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Dec 2024
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified - dynamic front 3/46

Genesis has announced a subtle set of changes for its GV70 Electrified, a stylish all-electric SUV that rivals the Audi Q6 e-tron, BMW iX3 and Polestar 4. For now these changes are specific to models in Korea, but we should see the new 2025 version arrive next year, likely priced from around £65,000 in the one, high-specification model. 

Key changes for the 2025 car are largely contained to design and tech, with the exterior picking up a new front and rear bumper design, tweaked lighting and new wheels. The headlights now incorporate Genesis’ latest matrix-LED technology, and sit above a simplified lower bumper with a specific grille insert for the all-electric model.

The striking rear lights remain, but now incorporate turn signals that were previously in the lower bumper. The massive high-mounted brake light has also been toned down. 

Of more relevance is probably the interior, which picks up a new free-standing infotainment and driver’s display screen integrated into a 27-inch-wide unit. This single panel is touchscreen controlled, but still has a physical click-wheel on the centre console to also operate it. 

The dashboard has also been tidied up, with new air-conditioning controls mounted on the centre console and fresh ambient lighting. These should give the cabin a more luxurious and techy feel. UK-specification colour and trim options are still yet to be set, but Genesis’s usually eccentric combination of materials will likely remain. 

2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified - rear 3/46

The GV70 Electrified’s powertrain is so far unchanged, comprising a high-spec dual-motor layout combined with a 77.4kWh battery. Range is limited to a fairly average 283 miles from a charge, but it does run on a powerful 800V electrical system that’s capable of charging the battery from 10-80 per cent in around 18 minutes. Genesis quotes a peak charge speed of up to 350kW is possible. 

Performance is impressive, though, with a chunky 483bhp combined power figure and a 0-62mph time of just 4.2 seconds with ‘Boost’ mode activated.

Whether these changes are enough to keep up with its fast-moving rivals, however, is the question. Audi, Porsche and Polestar have just come out with their latest-generation EVs, and BMW, Mercedes and Volvo aren’t far behind with theirs. All of these cars show significant improvements to range, performance and efficiency.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

