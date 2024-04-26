New Genesis G80 EV Magma is an all-electric super-saloon

At the Beijing Motor Show, Genesis unveiled the new Chinese-market Electrified G80 and alongside it was the Korean firm’s latest performance car - the G80 EV Magma Concept.

Genesis revealed the GV60 Magma Concept just last month at the New York Motor Show, where it formally launched its Magma high-performance car division. Other concepts within the “brand’s expansion into the realm of high-performance cars” as Genesis puts it include the GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 Magma Special and X Gran Berlinetta Concept. But a second Magma-branded concept in as many months highlights that the programme is accelerating.

According to Genesis, the Magma program is designed to “redefine the boundaries of performance and luxury, with the ultimate aim of developing a high-performance Magma variant for each existing model in the line-up.” That suggests more Magma models could be on the way for the likes of the G70 Shooting Brake and possibly even for the G90 flagship saloon.

Technical details for the G80 EV Magma haven’t been revealed but we expect a dual-motor powertrain, possibly using the same 87.4kWh battery as the standard Electrified G80, but tuned well far above that car’s 364bhp and 700Nm of torque output. Genesis could well turn to its parent company Hyundai - which managed to extract 641bhp from the new dual-motor Ioniq 5 N.

In terms of design, the G80 EV Magma forgoes the orange paint of the GV60 Magma Concept and goes for a more subtle Acme Blue instead. There’s a new front grille, wider wheel arches and a reshaped rear bumper. To help give the G80 EV Magma more presence on the road it’s lowered and there’s a staggered set up of 21-inch wheels - fitted with retro turbine-style fascias. The suspension has been tweaked for track-use and there’s larger brakes front and rear.

A lip spoiler has been added to the bootlid, working in conjunction with a new diffuser. Inside, there’s Alcantara upholstery with quilted leather and blue-coloured carbon-fibre weave.

