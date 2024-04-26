Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Genesis G80 EV Magma is an all-electric super-saloon

It’s just a concept for now, but the EV Magma previews the latest addition to Genesis’ hot Magma program

by: Alastair Crooks
26 Apr 2024
Two Genesis G80s on display at Beijing Motor Show

At the Beijing Motor Show, Genesis unveiled the new Chinese-market Electrified G80 and alongside it was the Korean firm’s latest performance car - the G80 EV Magma Concept. 

Genesis revealed the GV60 Magma Concept just last month at the New York Motor Show, where it formally launched its Magma high-performance car division. Other concepts within the “brand’s expansion into the realm of high-performance cars” as Genesis puts it include the GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 Magma Special and X Gran Berlinetta Concept. But a second Magma-branded concept in as many months highlights that the programme is accelerating.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Genesis, the Magma program is designed to “redefine the boundaries of performance and luxury, with the ultimate aim of developing a high-performance Magma variant for each existing model in the line-up.” That suggests more Magma models could be on the way for the likes of the G70 Shooting Brake and possibly even for the G90 flagship saloon

Technical details for the G80 EV Magma haven’t been revealed but we expect a dual-motor powertrain, possibly using the same 87.4kWh battery as the standard Electrified G80, but tuned well far above that car’s 364bhp and 700Nm of torque output. Genesis could well turn to its parent company Hyundai - which managed to extract 641bhp from the new dual-motor Ioniq 5 N

In terms of design, the G80 EV Magma forgoes the orange paint of the GV60 Magma Concept and goes for a more subtle Acme Blue instead. There’s a new front grille, wider wheel arches and a reshaped rear bumper. To help give the G80 EV Magma more presence on the road it’s lowered and there’s a staggered set up of 21-inch wheels - fitted with retro turbine-style fascias. The suspension has been tweaked for track-use and there’s larger brakes front and rear. 

A lip spoiler has been added to the bootlid, working in conjunction with a new diffuser. Inside, there’s Alcantara upholstery with quilted leather and blue-coloured carbon-fibre weave.

Get more car news, video, pictures and exclusive content on our Facebook page...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BYD Sea Lion 07 ready to roar for 2025 UK launch
BYD Sea Lion Beijing Motor Show 2024
News

BYD Sea Lion 07 ready to roar for 2025 UK launch

The coupe-styled SUV is next in a long line of new models from BYD, and looks to rival the Volkswagen ID.5
26 Apr 2024
Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter
Geneva Motor Show
News

Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter

The word’s major car manufacturers wheeled out their latest cars in China this month
26 Apr 2024
Denza Z9GT to fight Porsche Taycan in race for EV super-saloon supremacy
Denza Z9GT - front
News

Denza Z9GT to fight Porsche Taycan in race for EV super-saloon supremacy

Sub-brand could be the next BYD brand to launch in Europe, and it looks like BMW should be very worried…
26 Apr 2024
BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback
BYD Ocean-M on display at Beijing Motor Show - front static
News

BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback

Chinese maker looks to fill every available niche, revealing a hot electric hatchback at the Beijing Motor Show
26 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value
Dacia Duster - front
Road tests

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value

The latest version of the Dacia Duster is more capable than ever, while remaining a bargain
25 Apr 2024
New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring
BYD Seagull - front
News

New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

A new European-market BYD Seagull electric supermini is set to hit UK showrooms in the second half of next year
24 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content