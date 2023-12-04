Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept has a screaming 10,000rpm V6
Another mind-blowing Genesis concept car has been revealed, but this time it’s got petrol-power
Genesis is no stranger to the concept car world and it now has the snappily-named X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept to its conceptual scrapbook. Revealed at the Gran Turismo World Finals in Barcelona, the digital concept car will be available to race in the Gran Turismo 7 video game from January 2024.
We’ve seen a few concept cars from Genesis in recent years, mainly previewing the design aspirations of the relatively new brand. The Genesis X concept that debuted at the LA Motor Show back in 2021 featured a classic coupe shape with a long, sloping bonnet and distinctive grille. This was followed by a convertible variant last year, with a more minimalist front end.
What those two cars, and the Genesis X Speedium Coupe of 2022, had in common were all-electric powerplants. The new Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept (or Genesis VGT Concept for short), however, has a V6 engine.
It’s the same basic Lambda II V6 unit as you’d find in plenty of other Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models, but this version comes with significantly more power. Genesis claims it’s designed to pump out 1,071bhp and 1,336Nm of torque - 870bhp of that coming from the V6 engine and 201bhp from an electric motor. According to Genesis, the V6 “screams'' to a 10,000rpm redline.
“Our goal was to create a timeless design rooted in the essence of motorsport,” said John Krsteski, Genesis Senior Chief Designer. “The designers relished the opportunity to create a race car that featured Genesis design elements as well as technical performance attributes. It has become a catalyst of inspiration for our other programs.”
As with the Genesis X Coupe and convertible, this VGT Concept has a low and wide body with a sleek silhouette and pronounced haunches. The grille and “Two-Lines” headlights have become a running theme of Genesis concept cars recently and here they extend around the front wheels into the wings.
To the rear, the parallel lines motif is used form the rear lights, sitting behind a pronounced section of bodywork that morphs into a rear spoiler. Beneath there’s a massive diffuser and a rain light that apes a Formula One car’s. Despite the incredible body shape, the drag coefficient stands at a fairly mundane 0.34.
Inside there’s a wraparound dash and a yoke-style steering wheel for the full concept car effect. The middle of the steering wheel features a touchscreen with readouts for the tachometer, gear selector and even a lap timer.
