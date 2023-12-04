Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept has a screaming 10,000rpm V6

Genesis is no stranger to the concept car world and it now has the snappily-named X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept to its conceptual scrapbook. Revealed at the Gran Turismo World Finals in Barcelona, the digital concept car will be available to race in the Gran Turismo 7 video game from January 2024.

We’ve seen a few concept cars from Genesis in recent years, mainly previewing the design aspirations of the relatively new brand. The Genesis X concept that debuted at the LA Motor Show back in 2021 featured a classic coupe shape with a long, sloping bonnet and distinctive grille. This was followed by a convertible variant last year, with a more minimalist front end.

What those two cars, and the Genesis X Speedium Coupe of 2022, had in common were all-electric powerplants. The new Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept (or Genesis VGT Concept for short), however, has a V6 engine.

It’s the same basic Lambda II V6 unit as you’d find in plenty of other Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models, but this version comes with significantly more power. Genesis claims it’s designed to pump out 1,071bhp and 1,336Nm of torque - 870bhp of that coming from the V6 engine and 201bhp from an electric motor. According to Genesis, the V6 “screams'' to a 10,000rpm redline.