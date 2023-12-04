Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept has a screaming 10,000rpm V6

Another mind-blowing Genesis concept car has been revealed, but this time it’s got petrol-power

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Dec 2023
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept - front 3/48

Genesis is no stranger to the concept car world and it now has the snappily-named X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept to its conceptual scrapbook. Revealed at the Gran Turismo World Finals in Barcelona, the digital concept car will be available to race in the Gran Turismo 7 video game from January 2024. 

We’ve seen a few concept cars from Genesis in recent years, mainly previewing the design aspirations of the relatively new brand. The Genesis X concept that debuted at the LA Motor Show back in 2021 featured a classic coupe shape with a long, sloping bonnet and distinctive grille. This was followed by a convertible variant last year, with a more minimalist front end. 

What those two cars, and the Genesis X Speedium Coupe of 2022, had in common were all-electric powerplants. The new Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept (or Genesis VGT Concept for short), however, has a V6 engine. 

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept - dashboard8

It’s the same basic Lambda II V6 unit as you’d find in plenty of other Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models, but this version comes with significantly more power. Genesis claims it’s designed to pump out 1,071bhp and 1,336Nm of torque - 870bhp of that coming from the V6 engine and 201bhp from an electric motor. According to Genesis, the V6 “screams'' to a 10,000rpm redline. 

“Our goal was to create a timeless design rooted in the essence of motorsport,” said John Krsteski, Genesis Senior Chief Designer. “The designers relished the opportunity to create a race car that featured Genesis design elements as well as technical performance attributes. It has become a catalyst of inspiration for our other programs.” 

As with the Genesis X Coupe and convertible, this VGT Concept has a low and wide body with a sleek silhouette and pronounced haunches. The grille and “Two-Lines” headlights have become a running theme of Genesis concept cars recently and here they extend around the front wheels into the wings. 

To the rear, the parallel lines motif is used form the rear lights, sitting behind a pronounced section of bodywork that morphs into a rear spoiler. Beneath there’s a massive diffuser and a rain light that apes a Formula One car’s. Despite the incredible body shape, the drag coefficient stands at a fairly mundane 0.34. 

Inside there’s a wraparound dash and a yoke-style steering wheel for the full concept car effect. The middle of the steering wheel features a touchscreen with readouts for the tachometer, gear selector and even a lap timer. 

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Genesis eyeing-up electric sports cars
Genesis X Concept - front
News

Genesis eyeing-up electric sports cars

Hyundai’s premium arm is looking at the business case for electric sports cars, but has ruled out a high-performance sub–brand
22 Mar 2023
Small electric car based on Genesis Mint concept to rival MINI Electric
Genesis Mint Concept - New York front
News

Small electric car based on Genesis Mint concept to rival MINI Electric

Genesis looks set to use its Mint concept as inspiration for a Polo-sized premium supermini, despite the wider industry turning its back on small cars
22 Mar 2023
Genesis plans ‘significant’ expansion of UK dealer network
Genesis expansion
News

Genesis plans ‘significant’ expansion of UK dealer network

Genesis, the Korean premium car brand, is set to roll out more dealer and customer service locations in the UK
1 Mar 2023

Most Popular

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates
Renault 5 EV concept at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
News

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates

Renault’s reborn Renault 5 will start from €25,000 in Europe, suggesting a circa-£30k price in the UK. It's due on sale in the summer of 2024. Here's …
1 Dec 2023
‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’
Opinion - Fiat Scudo
Opinion

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’

With some huge savings to be had, Mike Rutherford thinks a van could be the perfect vehicle
3 Dec 2023
New BMW X3 replacement to grow in size and feature a minimalist dash
BMW Neue Klasse SUV exclusive image - front
News

New BMW X3 replacement to grow in size and feature a minimalist dash

BMW’s first Neue Klasse electric SUV could carry the iX3 nameplate and our exclusive images preview how it might look
30 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content