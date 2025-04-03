If Genesis X Gran Coupe concept doesn’t make production I'll quit, says design boss

It’s hard to believe the magnificent Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concept cars haven’t received the green light for production since the pair were unveiled earlier this month. But it seems the luxury car brand’s design boss would agree, because he told Auto Express: “I will sacrifice my job to put them into production.”

The man in question, Genesis’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke, also emphasised to us that the cars have “not yet” been confirmed for production – further suggesting that the two, which look like road-ready vehicles, are not just a pipedream like some of the brand’s previous show cars.

This is especially so because these cars weren’t designed from scratch, like the Genesis X Gran Equator 4x4 unveiled more recently. Instead, they’re in effect derivatives of the brand’s G90 luxury saloon that’s sold in most overseas markets and serves as a rival to the Mercedes S-Class and other executive limousines.

They also use production-relevant door handles, lighting and mirrors, and even have a retractable rear parking camera. That said, neither is a cut-and-shut job. In fact, the designers have completely redesigned the G90 from the A-pillar back to create them, lowering the roofline, making the windscreen more streamlined and redesigning the rear end altogether.