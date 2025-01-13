Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Fiery Genesis GV60 Magma spotted for the first time

Performance edition of GV60 is likely to use 641bhp, all-wheel-drive powertrain from Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Jan 2025
Genesis GV60 Magma spy shot - front 3/46

The hot new Genesis GV60 Magma has been spotted testing in the open for the first time, as the more classy sister car of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is being prepared for launch towards the end of the year. 

The flared wheelarches, plus the bright orange brake calipers and shark’s fin antenna, are giveaways that it’s the GV60 Magma under all that heavy camouflage. We already have a clear idea what’s hiding under there though, because Genesis revealed the GV60 Magma Concept last year.

It had a much more aggressive look than the regular GV60, thanks to a new front bumper and rear diffuser, wider track and a rather sizable spoiler. Interestingly, during the concept’s dynamic debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it was the fastest four-seat production car on the famous hillclimb.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new facelifted version of the regular GV60 has also just been unveiled. It received a new, very sharp set of headlights with ‘Micro Lens Array’ technology that we can see shining clearly through the camouflage on this prototype. A 27-inch display across the dashboard and sportier three-spoke steering wheel were added inside, so are sure to feature in the Magma edition.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Technical details for the hot GV60 are still firmly under wraps, however we’re all but certain it’ll feature the same 641bhp, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the Ioniq 5 N and the newly updated Kia EV6 GT. The dual-motor set-up also delivers a whopping 770Nm of torque and 0-62mph times close to three seconds in those two models.

The GV60 Magma will presumably inherit some of its sister cars’ more novel features too, such as their trick virtual gearbox. The technology is designed to create a more engaging driving experience, by having drivers pull on the paddles on the steering wheel like they’re going through the gears in a hot hatch or super-SUV with a dual-clutch, and the powertrain then adjusts the torque output to deliver a small jolt, like an actual gearchange. 

Genesis GV60 Magma spy shot - rear angled6

The Ioniq 5 N also offers several synthesised sound effects, including even a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine's exhaust note, to make the driving experience more immersive. However we expect the GV60 Magma to provide a unique soundtrack.

On the other hand, the GV60 Magma won’t just be an Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT in a different suit. As head of vehicle development at Genesis, Tyrone Johnson, told us: “We have a completely different brief and what we’re trying to achieve is completely different from Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT.” 

He added: “Those are categorically different cars and they have a completely different character. That's not only due to tuning and stuff, that's also due to some hardware changes between those two cars, and there'll be hardware changes on the GV60 Magma also.”

Genesis intends to launch a high-performance Magma version of every model in its line-up, starting with the GV60. Johnson wants the Magma models to deliver “a new unique combination with the Korean premium feeling – which is quite unique and special – and European driving dynamics.”

Will you be ordering a Genesis GV60 Magma? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: our upmarket EV is practical as well as posh
Auto Express chief sub-editor Andy Pringle striking various poses around the Genesis GV60

Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: our upmarket EV is practical as well as posh

Second report: practicality rules the roost with our Korean executive SUV
Long-term tests
8 Jan 2025
New Genesis GV60 features huge 27-inch touchscreen and sharper looks
New 2025 Genesis GV60 - front 3/4

New Genesis GV60 features huge 27-inch touchscreen and sharper looks

The GV60 is also expected to receive a bigger battery to boost its range, just like the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6
News
6 Jan 2025
Genesis GV60 review
Genesis GV60 - main image

Genesis GV60 review

The Genesis GV60 is a desirable and upmarket, if slightly unconventional, all-electric family car
In-depth reviews
21 Nov 2024
Flaming hot Genesis GV60 Magma confirmed for 2025
Genesis GV60 Magma Concept at Goodwood FOS - front 3/4

Flaming hot Genesis GV60 Magma confirmed for 2025

Korean brand’s first performance EV will closely resemble the GV60 Magma Concept from 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed
News
19 Jul 2024

Most Popular

EV charger numbers are growing rapidly but there's one small problem
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger

EV charger numbers are growing rapidly but there's one small problem

The number of public EV chargers across the UK grew by 38 per cent in 2024, but analysts are concerned about what’s being installed and regional inequ…
News
9 Jan 2025
Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV

UK brand director says buyers will not be left waiting for Bigster deliveries as they have been for Mk3 Duster
News
9 Jan 2025
These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics
These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics header

These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics

Is it time to get on board with these 40-year-old cars that have just qualified for the historic vehicle road tax exemption?
Features
12 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content