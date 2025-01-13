Fiery Genesis GV60 Magma spotted for the first time

Technical details for the hot GV60 are still firmly under wraps, however we’re all but certain it’ll feature the same 641bhp, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the Ioniq 5 N and the newly updated Kia EV6 GT. The dual-motor set-up also delivers a whopping 770Nm of torque and 0-62mph times close to three seconds in those two models.

The GV60 Magma will presumably inherit some of its sister cars’ more novel features too, such as their trick virtual gearbox. The technology is designed to create a more engaging driving experience, by having drivers pull on the paddles on the steering wheel like they’re going through the gears in a hot hatch or super-SUV with a dual-clutch, and the powertrain then adjusts the torque output to deliver a small jolt, like an actual gearchange.

The Ioniq 5 N also offers several synthesised sound effects, including even a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine's exhaust note, to make the driving experience more immersive. However we expect the GV60 Magma to provide a unique soundtrack.

On the other hand, the GV60 Magma won’t just be an Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT in a different suit. As head of vehicle development at Genesis, Tyrone Johnson, told us: “We have a completely different brief and what we’re trying to achieve is completely different from Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT.”

He added: “Those are categorically different cars and they have a completely different character. That's not only due to tuning and stuff, that's also due to some hardware changes between those two cars, and there'll be hardware changes on the GV60 Magma also.”

Genesis intends to launch a high-performance Magma version of every model in its line-up, starting with the GV60. Johnson wants the Magma models to deliver “a new unique combination with the Korean premium feeling – which is quite unique and special – and European driving dynamics.”

Will you be ordering a Genesis GV60 Magma? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...