One-off Genesis GV60 is an electric snowmobile that will rescue stranded Alpine mountaineers

If you thought the Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept that has just been unveiled is bonkers, Genesis has decided to trump its German foe by fitting the already unconventional, attention-grabbing GV60 coupé with caterpillar tracks to create a frankly insane mountain rescue vehicle concept.

The Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle concept, or GV60 MIV for short, is designed to be a multi-purpose off-road vehicle that can “perform reconnaissance and rescue support missions even in rough terrain and in bad weather”.

The caterpillar tracks should make short work of anything the Alps can throw at them, while the large carbon fibre wheelarch extensions are designed to minimise damage to the vehicle. The GV60 MIV also features metal skid plates at the front and rear, towing eyes and extra lighting.

As it’s supposed to be a rescue vehicle, Genesis put a lot of thought into safety when creating the GV60 MIV, and it’s fitted with upgraded seats, emergency communication systems, medical supplies and other equipment. There’s also a roof rack to carry more gear if needed.

An electric car might not seem like the obvious choice for tackling tough terrain, but the instant torque and acceleration the GV60’s e-motor provides should help in tricky situations. Plus the GV60 MIV can use its large main battery to power rescue equipment thanks to the car’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.

The Genesis GV60 MIV was built to be displayed at the Ameron Hotel in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum takes place. This is the third time the Korean brand has presented an attention-grabbing concept at the event. It brought along the Genesis X coupé concept in 2023 and the X Snow Speedium concept last year.

While we don’t expect to see the GV60 MIV helping stranded skiers on the slopes anytime soon, the facelifted version of the regular Genesis GV60 has been revealed and should go on sale in the coming months.

What do you think of the Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle Concept? Let us know in the comments below..