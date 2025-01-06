New Genesis GV60 features huge 27-inch touchscreen and sharper looks

The Genesis GV60 is starting 2025 in style, because the upmarket electric coupe-SUV – a sister car to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 – has received a fresh and slightly sportier look, plus an interior makeover that includes a massive 27-inch touchscreen.

The styling changes on the GV60 aren’t as extensive as those the EV6 received last year, but more noticeable than those applied to the Ioniq 5. The redesigned front bumper is more aggressive, featuring more pronounced air intakes/accents on either side of the now-slimmer front grille.

Genesis’s signature split headlights now incorporate ‘Micro Lens Array’ technology that offers better performance and light control, we’re told. It’s inherited from the G90 luxury saloon, which serves as the Korean brand’s rival to the Mercedes S-Class.

There’s also a new 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheel design, and the side skirts and wheelarch cladding is now body-coloured, to help the car look more sophisticated and appear lower to the ground. No apparent visual changes have been made to the rear, aside from a body-colour bumper.

Meanwhile inside, the GV60 swaps its pair of 12.3-inch screens for a single 27-inch panel, and gets a new, sportier three-spoke steering wheel design. However the unconventional, crystal-ball gear selector has been left untouched.

Genesis hasn’t informed us of any technical changes to the GV60, but the EV6 and Ioniq 5 both replaced their 77.4kWh battery with a new 84kWh unit, and we expect it'll be the same story here. That would provide an increase to the GV60’s current maximum range of 321 miles, potentially nearer to 360 miles.

We should find out more when specifications for the new Genesis GV60 are announced in the coming months, however the brand hasn’t confirmed yet when it’ll start taking orders in the UK.

We do know that a high-performance version called the Genesis GV60 Magma will be arriving this year. It’s highly likely to feature the 641bhp powertrain from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and recently updated Kia EV6 GT, although vehicle development boss Tyrone Johnson told us, “We have a completely different brief and what we’re trying to achieve is completely different from Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT.”

