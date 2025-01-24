Quattro gone wild: Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept is ready to conquer any terrain

This is the new Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept: an extreme, apocalypse-ready version of the brand’s latest and greatest electric SUV that’s apparently ready to take “off-roading to the next level” by “redefining quattro”.

It’s based on the sleek Q6 Sportback e-tron coupé which was launched at the end of last year, and adds a sportier flavour to Audi’s comfortable, premium electric SUV. But this go-anywhere concept isn’t concerned at all about looking good in the company car park…

To ensure it can tackle even the largest obstacles out in the wilderness, Audi’s mad-looking machine features a set of newly developed portal axles to provide an enormous increase in ride height. The similarly bonkers Mercedes G 63 4x4² used portal axles for the same reason, and they could soon be available on the Ineos Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pick-up truck.

The standard car’s low rolling-resistance tyres have also been discarded, and replaced by a set of studded off-road tyres suitable for snow. To accommodate the larger rubber and allow for more travel on the suspension, Audi has added massively flared wheelarches, while the extra lights in the redesigned front bumper and on the roof rack will help guide the car back onto the beaten track.

Audi hasn’t shared any technical details about the off-road concept, but it almost certainly uses the same 100kWh battery and dual-motor powertrain found in top-of-the-range Q6 e-trons. They get a motor on each axle to provide all-wheel drive and produce up to 510bhp, depending on the exact model.

Just three images have been released so far, but we doubt this is the last we’ll see of the Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept. It’s possible that the firm could create a slightly toned down, production version similar to the limited-run Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition we drove last year, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

Are you a fan of the Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept? Let us know in the comments below...