Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron review - new sexy roof, same solid EV

The Q6 e-tron comes across as Audi’s most convincing electric car to date. The Sportback version gives improved EV range and a sportier shape for a modest reduction in practicality, and a £2,500 premium. The car is still very much in the familiar Audi vein - solid, secure, comfortable and classy but without necessarily entertaining the driver as much as some rivals can.

With its Sportback models Audi has absolutely nailed the commodification of the curvy car roofline. Right across the German brand’s range customers are invited to sacrifice a couple of thousand pounds, and a little boot space, for the sleeker, coupe-like profile created when a car’s roof curls gently down at the rear rather than diving abruptly off the cliff of a tailgate. The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron is simply another variation on that popular theme.

It’s expected that around 20 per cent of the UK buyers going for an Audi Q6 e-tron mid-size SUV will choose a Sportback. They’ll get a somewhat sexier roofline that’s achieved by reworking the entire top of the car. The windscreen slopes more dramatically than on the standard Q6 SUV, facilitated by more steeply angled A-pillars. The roof itself is 37mm lower, and above the heads of the rear seat passengers it begins its gentle arch down to a subtle spoiler on the tiny boot lid.