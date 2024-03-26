Fiery hot Genesis GV60 Magma Concept launches new name in EV performance

Genesis has announced its performance arm will be called ‘Magma’ and has given us a preview of its first all-electric sports car with the GV60 Magma Concept. According to the Korean firm, the ‘Magma Program’ “reinterprets performance and luxury with the aim to showcase automotive innovation and technology”.

The GV60 Concept isn’t the only Genesis to have been created from the Magma Program. Genesis also identified the GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 Magma Special and X Gran Berlinetta Concept as cars that have “marked the brand’s expansion into the realm of high-performance cars”.

Speaking to Auto Express, Genesis’ Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said of the Genesis GV60 Concept: “We call it concept because we are not showing it yet. We are not telling you about [performance] numbers yet. But this is decided as part of the program of the Genesis GV60 and it's coming very soon.”

We know the GV60 Magma will arrive next year as the first production model from Genesis’ Magma Program and this concept car shown off at Genesis House in New York is very close to production-ready. The four-strong line up of Magma cars will also be on show at the New York International Auto Show from 29 March to 7 April. The Magma concept was revealed alongside a new large luxury SUV from Genesis called the Neolun Concept - which will also come to the UK.