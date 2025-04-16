Genesis has created yet another concept model, although this time the premium brand has embraced its adventurous side to create the X Gran Equator: a refined 4x4 that looks like it would happily get down and dirty with the Mercedes G-Glass or Land Rover Defender.

The Genesis X Gran Equator was revealed at the 2025 New York Auto Show and is the brand’s first off-road-inspired concept. Genesis' Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke believes the show car successfully combines “elegance with ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort”.

He added, “It represents the orchestration of true off-road competence and uncompromising luxury, designed to enable the discovery of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.”

Rather than building a jacked-up version of the existing GV70 SUV, or modifying any of its numerous existing concepts, Genesis decided to start from scratch for the Gran Equator, with a focus on clean lines and surfaces.

The vertical front end and long hood are classic design traits for a 4x4 or luxury SUV, while the swept-back C-pillar is a much more contemporary touch. As you’d expect, there’s cladding alongside the sides and around the pronounced wheelarches, plus what look like skid plates on the front and rear bumpers.