New Genesis X Gran Equator concept uncovers desire to take-on Land Rover Defender
Designed to blend elegance and ruggedness, the X Gran Equator concept suggests Genesis wants to expand its range of lifestyle-oriented vehicles
Genesis has created yet another concept model, although this time the premium brand has embraced its adventurous side to create the X Gran Equator: a refined 4x4 that looks like it would happily get down and dirty with the Mercedes G-Glass or Land Rover Defender.
The Genesis X Gran Equator was revealed at the 2025 New York Auto Show and is the brand’s first off-road-inspired concept. Genesis' Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke believes the show car successfully combines “elegance with ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort”.
He added, “It represents the orchestration of true off-road competence and uncompromising luxury, designed to enable the discovery of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.”
Rather than building a jacked-up version of the existing GV70 SUV, or modifying any of its numerous existing concepts, Genesis decided to start from scratch for the Gran Equator, with a focus on clean lines and surfaces.
The vertical front end and long hood are classic design traits for a 4x4 or luxury SUV, while the swept-back C-pillar is a much more contemporary touch. As you’d expect, there’s cladding alongside the sides and around the pronounced wheelarches, plus what look like skid plates on the front and rear bumpers.
The Gran Equator rides on 24-inch beadlock wheels and nobbly off-road tyres, while at the back is a split-opening tailgate – just like you’d find on a Range Rover. Finally, up top are a set of roof rails and four, presumably removable, safari windows.
Meanwhile the interior blends modern technology with analogue elements, such as the four instrument displays across the dashboard that were inspired by the dials on vintage cameras. There are physical buttons on the centre console too, and grab handles for any potentially nervous passengers.
You’ll notice there’s no touchscreen in the Gran Equator, because Genesis wanted the driver of this car to focus only on the road ahead and their surroundings. Meanwhile, there are modular storage options dotted around the cabin, and the front seats can swivel around when you want to natter with passengers in the back.
A production version of the Genesis X Gran Equator hasn’t been confirmed unfortunately, but the concept supposedly signals the brand’s desire to create more lifestyle-oriented vehicles. Plus some of its design language and practical features, such as the split-opening tailgate, could make their way onto future models.
