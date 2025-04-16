Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Genesis X Gran Equator concept uncovers desire to take-on Land Rover Defender

Designed to blend elegance and ruggedness, the X Gran Equator concept suggests Genesis wants to expand its range of lifestyle-oriented vehicles

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Apr 2025
Genesis X Gran Equator studio - front20

Genesis has created yet another concept model, although this time the premium brand has embraced its adventurous side to create the X Gran Equator: a refined 4x4 that looks like it would happily get down and dirty with the Mercedes G-Glass or Land Rover Defender.

The Genesis X Gran Equator was revealed at the 2025 New York Auto Show and is the brand’s first off-road-inspired concept. Genesis' Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke believes the show car successfully combines “elegance with ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort”.

He added, “It represents the orchestration of true off-road competence and uncompromising luxury, designed to enable the discovery of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.”

Genesis X Gran Equator studio - rear

Rather than building a jacked-up version of the existing GV70 SUV, or modifying any of its numerous existing concepts, Genesis decided to start from scratch for the Gran Equator, with a focus on clean lines and surfaces.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The vertical front end and long hood are classic design traits for a 4x4 or luxury SUV, while the swept-back C-pillar is a much more contemporary touch. As you’d expect, there’s cladding alongside the sides and around the pronounced wheelarches, plus what look like skid plates on the front and rear bumpers. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Gran Equator rides on 24-inch beadlock wheels and nobbly off-road tyres, while at the back is a split-opening tailgate – just like you’d find on a Range Rover. Finally, up top are a set of roof rails and four, presumably removable, safari windows.

Genesis X Gran Equator studio - dash

Meanwhile the interior blends modern technology with analogue elements, such as the four instrument displays across the dashboard that were inspired by the dials on vintage cameras. There are physical buttons on the centre console too, and grab handles for any potentially nervous passengers. 

You’ll notice there’s no touchscreen in the Gran Equator, because Genesis wanted the driver of this car to focus only on the road ahead and their surroundings. Meanwhile, there are modular storage options dotted around the cabin, and the front seats can swivel around when you want to natter with passengers in the back.

A production version of the Genesis X Gran Equator hasn’t been confirmed unfortunately, but the concept supposedly signals the brand’s desire to create more lifestyle-oriented vehicles. Plus some of its design language and practical features, such as the split-opening tailgate, could make their way onto future models.

Click here for our list of the best 4x4s and off-roaders...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Genesis cars to grow bigger, posher and faster as brand exits the mainstream
Genesis Neolun concept - front

Genesis cars to grow bigger, posher and faster as brand exits the mainstream

The premium Korean brand is going for prestigious and profitable with its future models
News
7 Apr 2025
Stunning Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts preview new flagship two-doors
Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts - show

Stunning Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts preview new flagship two-doors

This sleek pair of concepts are proof Genesis are serious about taking on Mercs and BMWs in a segment they’ve largely left behind
News
3 Apr 2025
New Genesis GV90 flagship SUV spotted for the first time… in a ditch
Genesis GV90 - front end in a ditch

New Genesis GV90 flagship SUV spotted for the first time… in a ditch

Korea’s answer to the BMW iX and Range Rover Electric is expected to arrive next year – hopefully featuring a Snow mode
News
11 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance
Czinger teases 21C&#039;s carbon fibre bodywork

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance

Particulates emitted by the disposal of carbon fibre can be harmful to both machinery and human health
News
14 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month

Fluid handling and even more flowing styling are the selling points of the Mazda 3 in this affordable deal
News
12 Apr 2025
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar - front tracking

Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash

Racy Spanish brand Cupra is hoping to make waves in the plug-in hybrid SUV class with its all-new Terramar. We put it up against the big-selling Toyot…
Car group tests
12 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content