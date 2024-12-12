DS No8 2025 preview: walkaround, specs, prices and on-sale date

DS isn’t giving up. The Parisian premium brand from the Stellantis Group has been banging its head against a brick wall trying to compete with German rivals in the European car market since it separated from Citroen in 2014, without making much of a dent. Now we have the DS No8, a new car with a new design direction that ushers in a new naming strategy. It’s conceived to woo buyers who would otherwise give their cash to the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes, or maybe even Tesla and Polestar.

The DS No8 will go on sale in mid-2025, with estimated prices in Europe likely to be between £45,000 and £72,000. It’s a spacious mid-size coupé-SUV with an electric powertrain, but it symbolises a bit more than that. This is DS refining its pitch to consumers, separating itself from the morass of apparently overlapping brands that constitute the Stellantis stable by doubling down on luxury, comfort and what it refers to as ‘serene’ qualities. In the DS world, serenity means an easy, hiccup-free ownership experience – think practicality, autonomy, efficiency, fast charging and a long range.

On paper, the No8 looks pretty good on all counts. The largest battery on offer is a prodigious 97.2kWh unit that can carry the model to a headline-grabbing official WLTP range of 466 miles. That’s class-leading, eclipsing the cars that DS has identified as core rivals for the No8, the Polestar 4, Tesla Model Y, BMW i4 and Audi Q6 e-tron. The boot is a vast 620 litres, even under that dramatically angled fastback rear end, and the DS No8 will even tow up to 1,600kg, which is highly respectable for an electric car.