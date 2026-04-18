Car Deal of the Day: California dreaming in a VW campervan for just £316 a month

Sleeps four; includes pull-out kitchen and pop-up roof

Efficient 2.0-litre diesel engine

Only £315.90 a month

Leasing prices for the Volkswagen California are melting as quickly as an ice cream in the sunshine, as you can now have one for as little as £315.90 a month.

This scorching deal comes from Carwow Leasey through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It's for two years and only requires a 12-month initial payment of £4,085.80 to get it underway.

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Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your requirements; change to a nine-month initial payment and the price plummets to £3,420.70, while adjusting from the default 5,000-miles-a-year cap to 8,000 cost less than £15 a month on both nine- and 12-month initial payment options.

This deal really does represent outstanding value for money for a vehicle that costs from over £64,000.

You'll be getting the entry-level Beach model here, which dispenses with the fixed kitchenette as found in higher level models, and instead maximises everyday usability.

Beach trim has three individual rear seats, making the California the ideal school bus during the week. Then, at the weekends, it requires little alternation to make it the ideal beachside companion.

There are four sleeping spaces, with the main area being the top bunk that's revealed once the roof is lifted. There's also a very natty pull-out kitchenette under the bottom bunk, which includes a gas hob, plus an external power supply to keep you on-grid.

Powering the California Beach is one of VW's trusty 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines. It's a punchy unit with 148bhp, making the big bus a stress-free cruiser on long journeys, while also returning over 40mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top VW California leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen California page.

Check out the Volkswagen California deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…