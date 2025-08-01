Car Deal of the Day: Audi A6 oozes style and panache for under £400 a month

Stylish S line model

Efficient plug-in hybrid model – 64-mile EV range

Only £398.48 a month

The Audi A6 positively oozes class and panache in the high-flying world of the corporate car park, yet through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get the looks on a shoestring.

Audi's stylish A6 can be yours for under £400 a month right now – and, better still, this featured deal is for the best trim level and a variant that could slash your running costs.

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All that's needed to set the wheels in motion is an initial payment of £5,081.67. That's not too bad considering the low £398.48 a month payments, but it might seem a little too steep for some. You can revise this 12-month initial payment to nine, which comes in at £4,222.46, with the monthly outlay only rising to £435.83.

Audi offers two flavours of A6, but they're related in name only. There's the A6 powered by petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid engines, and then there's the all-electric A6 e-tron. With this deal, you'll be taking the keys to the former – the regular combustion-engined A6.

More than that, this deal is for the efficient plug-in hybrid version. That means a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 25.9kWh battery and a 73bhp electric motor. There's quattro four-wheel drive, plus a claimed range of 64 miles – Audi even says there's the potential for over 120mpg, but you'll only get figures like this if you plug in the car at every opportunity.

Sporty mid-spec S line is the trim on offer here, and it's our pick of the range. It adds subtle, racier body styling, sports suspension, sports front seats and privacy glass, on top of the entry-level Sport's smart 14.5-inch touchscreen and clever rear-wheel steering.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A6 page.

Check out the Audi A6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…