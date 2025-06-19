Car Deal of the Day: BMW M135 xDrive rocketship hatch at only £358 per month

Nearly 300bhp on tap plus all-wheel drive

0-62mph in less than five seconds,

£358 per month on a four-year lease

What happens when you take a premium, practical and stylish family hatchback and fit it with a fire-cracker engine and trick four-wheel drive system? Well, you get the highly capable BMW M135 which is currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from just over £350 per month on a four-year lease.

This deal for the BMW M135 xDrive is being offered by VIP Gateway. It requires a relatively large initial payment of £4,672 but you should get your money’s worth with this being a four-year package. The first payment is followed by monthlies of £358 – more than £100 less than you’ll currently pay for another very Germanic hot hatch, the Audi S3.

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Its turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine spits out 296bhp and 400Nm of torque; enough to do 0-62mph in a rapid 4.9 seconds. Combined with BMW’s all-wheel drive system and the sheer amount of grip this car has, you can go around corners at tremendous speeds, then simply fire out of them like a rocket. In fact, you have to keep a close eye on the speedo, because you can lose sense of just how quickly you’re flying down the road in this car.

Meanwhile, the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox delivers sharp, nearly seamless shifts when it’s in manual mode and you pull on the enormous paddles behind the thick three-spoke steering wheel. Then when you lift off the throttle, you’ll be able to hear a bit of a mischievous turbo whoosh.

Inside, the M135 features a pin-sharp 10.25-inch instrument display and 10.7-inch central touchscreen that’s overflowing with functions, plus suede and leather upholstery, splashes of ambient lighting, metal-effect trim, and M colour stitching. The driving position is excellent, the low centre console helps make the cabin feel more spacious, and there’s a sizable 380-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 1 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 1 Series page.

Check out the BMW M135 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…