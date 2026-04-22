Car Deal of the Day: a fully-loaded Jeep Compass SUV for under £230 a month
Square-jawed American SUV is looking like a steal right now. The Jeep Compass is our Deal of the Day for 22 April.
- Jeep off-road style inside and out
- Top-spec First Edition model
- Only £226.82 a month
Jeep's star in recent years has been its baby Avenger, thanks to its winning combination of rugged looks, sturdy interior and fine driving abilities. The American brand is hoping that its new Compass can bathe in some of that reflected glory, and with deals as affordable as this the signs are looking good.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Car Leasing Online is offering the top-spec Compass hybrid for a shockingly low £226.82 a month right now. At this price, American off-road style has never looked so tempting.
To get this deal off the ground, you'll need to fork out £3,021.76 as a 12-month initial payment. That's not an unreasonable sum considering the low monthly price, but it will be a bit steep for some.
Revising this to a nine-month upfront payment (£2,555.26) raises the monthly figure to £250.59 – that's still very good value for a brand new, top-spec and style-laden family SUV.
Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be tweaked to 8,000 for an extra £17.47 a month on the 12-month initial payment agreement, or £19.30 extra on the nine-month option.
The latest Compass shows Jeep is back to building more charismatic cars. Its blocky design is both stylish and distinctive, and manages to hide its Citroen C5 Aircross and Vauxhall Grandland underpinnings very well. A 200mm ground clearance ensures the Compass sticks to its Jeep credentials, even if it's more likely to be scaling the heights of a kerb in a Sainsbury's car park.
This Jeep charm also continues to the interior, with plenty of little design quirks evident, while also remaining solidly constructed and ready for family life. There's plenty of interior space, and this is topped off by a roomy 550-litre boot.
Power comes from a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid, which is an engine shared with the aforementioned Citroen and Vauxhall SUVs, and it's a perfectly fine, if unremarkable engine. Jeep claims nearly 50mpg, though, which is impressive.
What we really like about this deal is that it's for the top-spec First Edition model. This brings matrix LED headlights, an illuminated seven-slot grille, interior ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a hands-free electric tailgate.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Compass leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Compass page.
Deals on Jeep Compass rivals
Check out the Jeep Compass deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…