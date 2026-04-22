Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: a fully-loaded Jeep Compass SUV for under £230 a month

Square-jawed American SUV is looking like a steal right now. The Jeep Compass is our Deal of the Day for 22 April.

By:George Armitage
22 Apr 2026
Jeep Compass
  • Jeep off-road style inside and out
  • Top-spec First Edition model
  • Only £226.82 a month

Jeep's star in recent years has been its baby Avenger, thanks to its winning combination of rugged looks, sturdy interior and fine driving abilities. The American brand is hoping that its new Compass can bathe in some of that reflected glory, and with deals as affordable as this the signs are looking good.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Car Leasing Online is offering the top-spec Compass hybrid for a shockingly low £226.82 a month right now. At this price, American off-road style has never looked so tempting.

To get this deal off the ground, you'll need to fork out £3,021.76 as a 12-month initial payment. That's not an unreasonable sum considering the low monthly price, but it will be a bit steep for some. 

Revising this to a nine-month upfront payment (£2,555.26) raises the monthly figure to £250.59 – that's still very good value for a brand new, top-spec and style-laden family SUV.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be tweaked to 8,000 for an extra £17.47 a month on the 12-month initial payment agreement, or £19.30 extra on the nine-month option.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The latest Compass shows Jeep is back to building more charismatic cars. Its blocky design is both stylish and distinctive, and manages to hide its Citroen C5 Aircross and Vauxhall Grandland underpinnings very well. A 200mm ground clearance ensures the Compass sticks to its Jeep credentials, even if it's more likely to be scaling the heights of a kerb in a Sainsbury's car park.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

This Jeep charm also continues to the interior, with plenty of little design quirks evident, while also remaining solidly constructed and ready for family life. There's plenty of interior space, and this is topped off by a roomy 550-litre boot. 

Power comes from a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid, which is an engine shared with the aforementioned Citroen and Vauxhall SUVs, and it's a perfectly fine, if unremarkable engine. Jeep claims nearly 50mpg, though, which is impressive.

What we really like about this deal is that it's for the top-spec First Edition model. This brings matrix LED headlights, an illuminated seven-slot grille, interior ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a hands-free electric tailgate. 

Jeep Compass - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Compass leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Compass page.

Deals on Jeep Compass rivals

Mazda Cx-5

Mazda Cx-5

New in-stock Mazda Cx-5
New Mazda Cx-5

Configure now

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4Cash £45,400
New Toyota Rav4

Configure now

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £26,635Avg. savings £5,649
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Compass deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray twinkles at under £200 a month
Geely Starray UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray twinkles at under £200 a month

The Geely Starray is a very affordable way into PHEV motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 April.
News
21 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya Nismo is a hot 429bhp SUV for £292 a month
Nissan Ariya Nismo - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya Nismo is a hot 429bhp SUV for £292 a month

The Nissan Ariya Nismo is one of only a few hot electric SUVs on the market. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 April.
News
20 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: £100k BMW 7 Series for an eye-catching £650 per month
BMW 7 Series front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: £100k BMW 7 Series for an eye-catching £650 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 19 April is BMW’s luxury limo that’s packed with technology and the finest materials
News
19 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Hello campers! Get out and about with a VW California for only £342 a month
Volkswagen California - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Hello campers! Get out and about with a VW California for only £342 a month

With summer on the horizon, now is a great time to get a campervan. The Volkswagen California is our Deal of the Day for 18 April.
News
18 Apr 2026

Most Popular

Used Volkswagen ID.5 (Mk1, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: huge depreciation makes EV very attractive
Used Volkswagen ID.5 - front

Used Volkswagen ID.5 (Mk1, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: huge depreciation makes EV very attractive

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV that’s been on sale since 2022
Used car tests
19 Apr 2026
New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks
Alastair Crooks with the Hyundai Ioniq 3

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks

Despite sharing the same underpinnings as the Kia EV2, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 looks radically different
News
20 Apr 2026
Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid in La Prima trim - front tracking

Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox

Fiat will soon offer the currently auto-only Fiat Panda with a manual gearbox, lowering the range’s starting price and keeping petrol power alive
News
20 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content