Car Deal of the Day: a fully-loaded Jeep Compass SUV for under £230 a month

Jeep off-road style inside and out

Top-spec First Edition model

Only £226.82 a month

Jeep's star in recent years has been its baby Avenger, thanks to its winning combination of rugged looks, sturdy interior and fine driving abilities. The American brand is hoping that its new Compass can bathe in some of that reflected glory, and with deals as affordable as this the signs are looking good.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Car Leasing Online is offering the top-spec Compass hybrid for a shockingly low £226.82 a month right now. At this price, American off-road style has never looked so tempting.

To get this deal off the ground, you'll need to fork out £3,021.76 as a 12-month initial payment. That's not an unreasonable sum considering the low monthly price, but it will be a bit steep for some.

Revising this to a nine-month upfront payment (£2,555.26) raises the monthly figure to £250.59 – that's still very good value for a brand new, top-spec and style-laden family SUV.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be tweaked to 8,000 for an extra £17.47 a month on the 12-month initial payment agreement, or £19.30 extra on the nine-month option.