Slim daytime running lights sit separate from the main headlight units, which flank an oversized Citroen badge in the middle. There is a large open area beneath the number plate, which should allow for enough cooling and enable an otherwise flush front end even on ICE versions.

The ELO’s enormous glasshouse remains intact, with door mirrors set back behind the split A-pillars designed to improve urban visibility. We’ve opted for conventionally opening rear doors; the original Picasso – and the C4 SpaceTourer that followed it – never featured sliding side doors, despite rivals from Ford, Volkswagen and SEAT all utilising this functionality in the past.

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Other nods to the ELO include the hexagonal-patterned wheel covers, sill protectors and wheelarch embellishments. The darkened trim above the rear doors also references the concept; the ELO had windows that extended right to the roof, but such a feature would be prohibitively expensive given the car’s projected starting price of around £30,000.

This price point would position the future MPV as a more family-focused alternative to the C5 Aircross, possibly handing it the SpaceTourer moniker; ‘Picasso’ was dropped in 2018 at the end of the licensing agreement and presumably deemed too expensive to renew. Given the expansion of the Aircross line-up, if the new MPV is a success, there’s nothing to stop Citroen building a range of SpaceTourer models – both bigger and smaller – that could cover all corners of the market.

As mentioned, Citroen will continue to favour a multi-fuel strategy and offer its customers a variety of powertrains. Any future ELO-inspired MPV is therefore likely to be offered with a range of hybrid and electric engine options; expect an evolution of Citroen’s current line-up, plus PHEVs and EVs with greater zero-emission range and faster charging.

Citroen has so far refused to comment on when the reinvented MPV might come to market, but last week announced plans for three new models before the end of the decade. We know one of these will be the fruits of the reinvented 2CV E-Car project, while the remaining two – both set to be based on Stellantis’s Smart Car platform – could include this mooted C4 SpaceTourer.

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