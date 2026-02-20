Car Deal of the Day: hello £290 a month Nissan Leaf, goodbye range anxiety

Fastback styling plus comfortable ride

375 miles of range thanks to upgraded battery

£283 per month on a four-year lease

The all-new, third-generation Nissan Leaf has finally arrived and not only is it made in Britain, the super-sleek, all-electric family car is superb value at the moment as it’s available on a four-year lease for less than £300 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This deal is for the new Leaf with the long-range battery pack in Engage trim and is offered by Lease Car UK. It requires a £3,744 initial payment, which is followed by monthly payments of just £283. If that initial outlay is too much, you can cut it to just £711, and the monthly payments will only increase to £358.

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Those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, which should suffice for dropping the kids off at school or those with a short commute. But if you want to take advantage of this car’s long range, the allowance can also be increased to 8,000 miles for as little as £17 extra a month, or you can push it up to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £310 per month.