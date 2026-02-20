Car Deal of the Day: hello £290 a month Nissan Leaf, goodbye range anxiety
Our Deal of the Day for 7 June is the new, super-sleek evolution of Nissan’s electric family hatchback
- Fastback styling plus comfortable ride
- 375 miles of range thanks to upgraded battery
- £283 per month on a four-year lease
The all-new, third-generation Nissan Leaf has finally arrived and not only is it made in Britain, the super-sleek, all-electric family car is superb value at the moment as it’s available on a four-year lease for less than £300 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
This deal is for the new Leaf with the long-range battery pack in Engage trim and is offered by Lease Car UK. It requires a £3,744 initial payment, which is followed by monthly payments of just £283. If that initial outlay is too much, you can cut it to just £711, and the monthly payments will only increase to £358.
Those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, which should suffice for dropping the kids off at school or those with a short commute. But if you want to take advantage of this car’s long range, the allowance can also be increased to 8,000 miles for as little as £17 extra a month, or you can push it up to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £310 per month.
The new Leaf is a rather different offering compared to its pioneering predecessors, because it’s been reinvented from a humble hatchback into a more fashionable, coupé-esque crossover-SUV. It also sits on a new platform, while the interior features big screens and Google tech, but still prioritises functionality. Build quality is impressively solid.
The model on offer here features the 75kWh battery that Nissan claims is good for up to 375 miles on a single charge – enough to get from Brighton to Manchester, and still have about 100 miles in the tank. With a peak charging speed of 150kW, a 20 to 80 per cent top-up will take less than half an hour.
And although Engage trim is the entry-level specification for the Leaf, it still comes with 18-inch alloys, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control and a heat pump to make the car operate more efficiently in colder weather.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Leaf leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Leaf page.
Deals on Nissan Leaf rivals
Check out the Nissan Leaf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…