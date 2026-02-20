Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: hello £290 a month Nissan Leaf, goodbye range anxiety

Our Deal of the Day for 7 June is the new, super-sleek evolution of Nissan’s electric family hatchback

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Jun 2026
Nissan Leaf - front action
  • Fastback styling plus comfortable ride
  • 375 miles of range thanks to upgraded battery
  • £283 per month on a four-year lease

The all-new, third-generation Nissan Leaf has finally arrived and not only is it made in Britain, the super-sleek, all-electric family car is superb value at the moment as it’s available on a four-year lease for less than £300 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service

This deal is for the new Leaf with the long-range battery pack in Engage trim and is offered by Lease Car UK. It requires a £3,744 initial payment, which is followed by monthly payments of just £283. If that initial outlay is too much, you can cut it to just £711, and the monthly payments will only increase to £358. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, which should suffice for dropping the kids off at school or those with a short commute. But if you want to take advantage of this car’s long range, the allowance can also be increased to 8,000 miles for as little as £17 extra a month, or you can push it up to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £310 per month. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Leaf is a rather different offering compared to its pioneering predecessors, because it’s been reinvented from a humble hatchback into a more fashionable, coupé-esque crossover-SUV. It also sits on a new platform, while the interior features big screens and Google tech, but still prioritises functionality. Build quality is impressively solid. 

The model on offer here features the 75kWh battery that Nissan claims is good for up to 375 miles on a single charge – enough to get from Brighton to Manchester, and still have about 100 miles in the tank. With a peak charging speed of 150kW, a 20 to 80 per cent top-up will take less than half an hour.

And although Engage trim is the entry-level specification for the Leaf, it still comes with 18-inch alloys, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control and a heat pump to make the car operate more efficiently in colder weather. 

Nissan Leaf - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Leaf leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Leaf page.

Deals on Nissan Leaf rivals

Volvo Ex40

Volvo Ex40

New in-stock Volvo Ex40Cash £42,360Avg. savings £2,100
New Volvo Ex40

Configure now

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,806Avg. savings £4,252
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

Check out the Nissan Leaf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car deal of the day: Vauxhall Corsa for £168 per month is almost too cheap to be true
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Car deal of the day: Vauxhall Corsa for £168 per month is almost too cheap to be true

The Vauxhall Corsa is a stylish supermini with plenty of standard equipment. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 June.
News
6 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: a touch of luxury with the Lexus RX for £477 a month
Lexus RX - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a touch of luxury with the Lexus RX for £477 a month

The RX is Lexus’s halo SUV, but you wouldn’t think so at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 June.
News
5 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 offers Swedish cool for a hot £262 a month
Volvo EX30 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 offers Swedish cool for a hot £262 a month

Few small electric SUVs are as cool-looking as the Volvo EX30. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 June.
News
4 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a ‘Simply Clever’ choice at £233 a month
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a ‘Simply Clever’ choice at £233 a month

Families love the Skoda Kodiaq – and at this price it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.
News
3 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV
Ford Focus exclusive image

Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV

Could a new Ford Focus be ready to fight Europe’s biggest sellers such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Nissan Qashqai?
News
4 Jun 2026
New Audi Q4 e-tron: the cheapest Audi EV just got even cheaper
Audi Q4 e-tron facelift - front action

New Audi Q4 e-tron: the cheapest Audi EV just got even cheaper

Audi’s second best-selling car has just been made even better
News
4 Jun 2026
Kia Seltos review
Ellis Hyde with the Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos review

The new Kia Seltos will be a welcome addition to the brand's UK line-up, offering plenty of space and distinctive looks
In-depth reviews
5 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content