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New Nissan Leaf Nismo arrives with aggressive looks, but no extra power

Nismo is branching out to cover all parts of Nissan's car line-up

By:Alastair Crooks
22 Jul 2026
Nissan Leaf Nismo - dynamic front angled14

We found out last year from Nissan’s bosses that its Nismo performance division is on a charge – and to prove the point, the new Leaf Nismo has just been unveiled. 

This isn’t the first time the mild-mannered, all-electric Nissan Leaf has been given the once-over from the performance division. Back in 2020 we drove the track-only Nismo Leaf RC and in 2018 Nissan launched the Leaf Nismo, based on the second-generation Leaf.

That car was only available to buy in Japan and sadly for Nismo fans here, it looks like the UK won’t be getting this hot version of the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year either.  

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Nissan says the new Leaf Nismo blends “race-bred performance with everyday drivability and further enhances the driving performance of the Nissan Leaf”. While we thought the new third-generation Leaf drove very well for a family electric car, it doesn’t pretend to be a performance car

In an attempt to turn the Leaf into an “agile intelligent sport crossover”, Nismo has fitted bespoke lowering springs, fresh stabilisers and new bushes to increase rigidity and improve steering response. Nissan also claims the Leaf Nismo feels “lighter and more agile than its size and weight would suggest”. As with the X-Trail Nismo unveiled last summer, the hot Leaf also gets fancy new shock absorbers that reduce body roll thanks to swing valves that open and close during cornering. 

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The brake regeneration system has been tweaked too, providing extra force in the higher levels for a “more engaging and rewarding driving experience”. As in the regular Leaf, there are Standard, Eco, Sport and Personal driving modes, although the ‘Sport’ mode has been changed to ‘Nismo’ with bespoke tuning to the electric motor - although no extra power is sent to the front wheels. The Leaf Nismo in B5 form comes with a 53kWh battery and 214bhp electric motor while the B7 Nismo comes with a 75kWh battery and 215bhp motor. But it doesn’t get the Ariya Nismo’s four-wheel drive system. 

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We expect the Leaf’s 0-62mph times of 8.6 seconds (7.6 seconds for the 215bhp model) aren’t drastically different in Nismo form - although the exterior certainly is. There are two new unique paint finishes, both a variation of Nismo’s Stealth Grey, but way more eye-catching is the bodykit. This includes a reshaped front bumper with an extended lower lip, skirts down the side, and to the rear a unique, Nismo-branded bumper with a ducktail spoiler at the top of the bootlid. The Leaf Nismo also sits on lightweight 19-inch aluminium wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. 

Nissan Leaf Nismo - dashboard14

Nissan says all this creates additional downforce without increasing aerodynamic drag, so expect the range to remain similar to the standard car’s, with the 53kWh version good for 280 miles and the 75kWh Leaf reaching 375 miles. 

The interior receives some sporty tweaks too, with the exterior’s red accents also found on the dash, doors, the 12-o’clock marker on the steering wheel and the optional two-tone leather Recaro bucket seats. 

Pricing for the Leaf Nismo in Japan kicks off at 6,601,100 Yen (around £30,000), rising to 7,227,000 Yen (around £33,000) for the larger-battery car with those Recaro seats. 

While it only went on sale last year, you can pick up a used 435bhp Nissan Ariya Nismo on the Auto Express Buy A Car service from under £32,000 and less than 12,000 miles on the clock - marking a huge drop from its £56,620 new price tag. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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