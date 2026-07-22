We found out last year from Nissan’s bosses that its Nismo performance division is on a charge – and to prove the point, the new Leaf Nismo has just been unveiled.

This isn’t the first time the mild-mannered, all-electric Nissan Leaf has been given the once-over from the performance division. Back in 2020 we drove the track-only Nismo Leaf RC and in 2018 Nissan launched the Leaf Nismo, based on the second-generation Leaf.

That car was only available to buy in Japan and sadly for Nismo fans here, it looks like the UK won’t be getting this hot version of the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year either.

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Nissan says the new Leaf Nismo blends “race-bred performance with everyday drivability and further enhances the driving performance of the Nissan Leaf”. While we thought the new third-generation Leaf drove very well for a family electric car, it doesn’t pretend to be a performance car.

In an attempt to turn the Leaf into an “agile intelligent sport crossover”, Nismo has fitted bespoke lowering springs, fresh stabilisers and new bushes to increase rigidity and improve steering response. Nissan also claims the Leaf Nismo feels “lighter and more agile than its size and weight would suggest”. As with the X-Trail Nismo unveiled last summer, the hot Leaf also gets fancy new shock absorbers that reduce body roll thanks to swing valves that open and close during cornering.