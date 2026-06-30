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Awards

Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf

The all-new Nissan Leaf is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2026

By:Phil McNamara
30 Jun 2026
Nissan Leaf - Auto Express Car of the Year

After 27 class champions, the one new car to rule them all is the Nissan Leaf. Its victory is simple in essence: the Leaf is a car that will make owners blissfully happy, because its mission is to prioritise their needs and well-being. It is an outstanding family EV, with class-leading or highly competitive performance in every key measure.

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What’s the ideal range for an electric car? Even Goldilocks would be satisfied with the extended-range Leaf’s 386-mile figure: not too big to make it unaffordable, not too small to trigger uncomfortable anxiety.

Indeed we’re struggling to find any rival that can match the Leaf’s compelling quartet of range, horsepower (215bhp), efficiency (4.5 miles per kWh) and price: the 75kWh model costs £32,249 after discounting the Government’s Electric Car Grant, or £28,849 for the standard-range, 52kWh edition.    

But the Leaf’s appeal goes far deeper than mere specs. On the move, its plush ride quality is its standout feature, but not at the expense of response: the Nissan jinks sweetly to follow your inputs and clings on gamely. The cockpit’s clean lines are calming, with an unobstructed view over big, intuitive but low-set touchscreens. These run Google’s operating system, enabling seamless electric route planning and Gemini AI assistance.

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The haptic air-con switches are a bit indistinct and the transmission selector needs a quality upgrade, mind you. But the standard spec includes Nissan ProPilot Level 2 driving assistance, a 360-degree camera and a heat pump to maximise range.

And the package is brilliant. This is a seriously compact car, measuring just 4.35m long, yet there’s good rear-seat space and a decent-sized boot. And it’s all wrapped in a genius crossover design, with a coupé-like glasshouse and roofline on top of a chunky, clean body with plenty of SUV attitude.

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Nissan’s London design studio shaped the look, its R&D team in Cranfield, Beds, helped with engineering, and the finished car rolls off a production line near Sunderland, fed by the UK’s first and only battery gigafactory. All that makes the Leaf a home win for the UK, and a deserving Auto Express Car of the Year.

Configure your perfect Nissan Leaf through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Nissan Leaf from stock or top prices on used Nissan Leaf models...

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great car leasing deals on the Nissan Leaf and its rivals

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

New Nissan LeafFrom £315 ppm**
KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New KIA EV3From £319 ppm**
Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New Skoda ElroqFrom £282 ppm**
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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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