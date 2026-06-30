Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf

After 27 class champions, the one new car to rule them all is the Nissan Leaf. Its victory is simple in essence: the Leaf is a car that will make owners blissfully happy, because its mission is to prioritise their needs and well-being. It is an outstanding family EV, with class-leading or highly competitive performance in every key measure.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What’s the ideal range for an electric car? Even Goldilocks would be satisfied with the extended-range Leaf’s 386-mile figure: not too big to make it unaffordable, not too small to trigger uncomfortable anxiety.

Indeed we’re struggling to find any rival that can match the Leaf’s compelling quartet of range, horsepower (215bhp), efficiency (4.5 miles per kWh) and price: the 75kWh model costs £32,249 after discounting the Government’s Electric Car Grant, or £28,849 for the standard-range, 52kWh edition.

But the Leaf’s appeal goes far deeper than mere specs. On the move, its plush ride quality is its standout feature, but not at the expense of response: the Nissan jinks sweetly to follow your inputs and clings on gamely. The cockpit’s clean lines are calming, with an unobstructed view over big, intuitive but low-set touchscreens. These run Google’s operating system, enabling seamless electric route planning and Gemini AI assistance.