Coupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series

In a market bursting with SUVs, it can be difficult to remember that there are other classes out there. While the list of coupés currently available is somewhere in the single digits these days, the BMW 2 Series is the most appealing. Most sports cars are at the higher end of the price spectrum, but choosing a base version of the BMW won’t break the bank if you’re looking for an entertaining drive.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Rear-wheel-drive handling along with a range of potent four and six-cylinder engines help the 2 Series to deliver the kind of sharp and involving handling that BMW is famous for, while a low-slung driving position, meaty controls and keen responses are also included in the mix.

For bigger thrills, the M240i features a traditional straight-six boosted by less traditional twin turbos and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The latter won’t deliver Toyota Prius levels of efficiency, but it’s an effective and unobtrusive piece of fuel-saving kit. Standard-fit four-wheel drive ensures the M240i delivers great traction and roadholding, all the while retaining a rear-drive bias.

For ultimate thrills, the flagship M2 is still one of the best performance cars of any description, and is arguably more usable and involving than its larger M3 or M4 cousins. Whichever version of the 2 Series Coupé you look at, you’re guaranteed driving fun that's difficult to replicate in its rivals.