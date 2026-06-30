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Awards

Coupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series is the 2026 Auto Express Coupe of the Year, with the Ford Mustang and Honda Prelude commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
BMW 2 Series - Coupe of the Year

In a market bursting with SUVs, it can be difficult to remember that there are other classes out there. While the list of coupés currently available is somewhere in the single digits these days, the BMW 2 Series is the most appealing. Most sports cars are at the higher end of the price spectrum, but choosing a base version of the BMW won’t break the bank if you’re looking for an entertaining drive.

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Rear-wheel-drive handling along with a range of potent four and six-cylinder engines help the 2 Series to deliver the kind of sharp and involving handling that BMW is famous for, while a low-slung driving position, meaty controls and keen responses are also included in the mix.

For bigger thrills, the M240i features a traditional straight-six boosted by less traditional twin turbos and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The latter won’t deliver Toyota Prius levels of efficiency, but it’s an effective and unobtrusive piece of fuel-saving kit. Standard-fit four-wheel drive ensures the M240i delivers great traction and roadholding, all the while retaining a rear-drive bias.

For ultimate thrills, the flagship M2 is still one of the best performance cars of any description, and is arguably more usable and involving than its larger M3 or M4 cousins. Whichever version of the 2 Series Coupé you look at, you’re guaranteed driving fun that's difficult to replicate in its rivals.

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Configure your perfect BMW 2 Series through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new BMW 2 Series from stock or top prices on used BMW 2 Series models...

Our choice

  • BMW 2 series220i M Sport (£39,840)
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While the six-cylinder 2 Series Coupés offer plenty of power, the entry-level 220i is still a fun machine on the right road. The rear-wheel-drive set-up, responsive automatic gearbox and grippy chassis offer plenty of appeal at a price that won’t break the bank.

Commended

Ford Mustang

With V8 power at its disposal, Ford’s halo model remains defiant in a world of electrified SUVs. But there’s more to the Ford Mustang than five litres of muscle, because it’s a lot more capable on UK roads than its predecessors, as well as being a great grand tourer.

Honda Prelude

The return of the Prelude marks Honda’s latest attempt at making a hybrid sports car, and it’s an impressive result. The sleek coupé lines help the Prelude to stand out, while its chassis feels as if it could easily cope with more power than the petrol-electric drivetrain currently provides.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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