Coupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
The BMW 2 Series is the 2026 Auto Express Coupe of the Year, with the Ford Mustang and Honda Prelude commended
In a market bursting with SUVs, it can be difficult to remember that there are other classes out there. While the list of coupés currently available is somewhere in the single digits these days, the BMW 2 Series is the most appealing. Most sports cars are at the higher end of the price spectrum, but choosing a base version of the BMW won’t break the bank if you’re looking for an entertaining drive.
Rear-wheel-drive handling along with a range of potent four and six-cylinder engines help the 2 Series to deliver the kind of sharp and involving handling that BMW is famous for, while a low-slung driving position, meaty controls and keen responses are also included in the mix.
For bigger thrills, the M240i features a traditional straight-six boosted by less traditional twin turbos and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The latter won’t deliver Toyota Prius levels of efficiency, but it’s an effective and unobtrusive piece of fuel-saving kit. Standard-fit four-wheel drive ensures the M240i delivers great traction and roadholding, all the while retaining a rear-drive bias.
For ultimate thrills, the flagship M2 is still one of the best performance cars of any description, and is arguably more usable and involving than its larger M3 or M4 cousins. Whichever version of the 2 Series Coupé you look at, you’re guaranteed driving fun that's difficult to replicate in its rivals.
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Our choice
- BMW 2 series220i M Sport (£39,840)
While the six-cylinder 2 Series Coupés offer plenty of power, the entry-level 220i is still a fun machine on the right road. The rear-wheel-drive set-up, responsive automatic gearbox and grippy chassis offer plenty of appeal at a price that won’t break the bank.
Commended
With V8 power at its disposal, Ford’s halo model remains defiant in a world of electrified SUVs. But there’s more to the Ford Mustang than five litres of muscle, because it’s a lot more capable on UK roads than its predecessors, as well as being a great grand tourer.
The return of the Prelude marks Honda’s latest attempt at making a hybrid sports car, and it’s an impressive result. The sleek coupé lines help the Prelude to stand out, while its chassis feels as if it could easily cope with more power than the petrol-electric drivetrain currently provides.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…