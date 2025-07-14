New Honda Prelude prototype review: sporty, stylish and fun

Verdict

If you’re looking for a successor to the Civic Type R, the Prelude isn’t it. Nor is Honda claiming it to be though. Think of a two-door Civic with a more communicative chassis and you’re in the right ball park. There’s much to like about the new Prelude; it looks good, has the Civic’s classy cabin, and during our first short drive, it handled well too. Hopefully it can defy customer tastes and bring success to the two-door coupe market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Honda Prelude is a name we’ve not seen on a new car in the UK since 2001. Unlike some other brands that have resurrected famous model names in recent memory, Honda is largely sticking to the same formula for its all-new Prelude two-door coupe.

We expect to see the Honda Prelude return in the first half of 2026, entering a rather depleted coupe market that’ll include the BMW 2 Series and precious little else. Despite the sleek, sporty design and the platform being shared with the Honda Civic, don’t go thinking this is some sort of replacement for the Civic Type R - which is bowing out this year with the recently-announced Ultimate Edition.

While the new Prelude was drawing the crowds at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed, we managed to sneak away to Thruxton circuit to drive the very same car that had been taking on Goodwood’s hillclimb over the weekend.

A few steady laps gave us our first taste of Honda’s new coupe. The car we tested might still be a pre-production model, but we were assured it was 99 per cent reflective of the car that’ll be available in showrooms next year.