New Honda Prelude fully revealed as iconic coupe prepares for return in 2026

This is the new Honda Prelude, which has finally been revealed in full as the iconic sports coupe prepares to make its return in the first half of 2026. It will feature hybrid power and the Japanese brand’s latest ‘S+ Shift’ gearbox technology.

The near-production prototype of the sixth-generation Prelude was unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, but this is our first time seeing inside the Civic’s sportier sister car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Prelude’s interior borrows a lot from the latest Civic, specifically its nine-inch touchscreen mounted on top of the dashboard, the physical climate controls along the dashboard, and its digital driver’s display.

The dashboard has been simplified, though, while the three-spoke steering wheel design and centre console have been spruced up. There’s also a fetching set of bucket seats with integrated headrests that on model in these pictures are sporting white and blue upholstery.

It’s still unclear if the Prelude is just a two-seater. But if it does have back seats as well, the aggressively sloping rear glass hatchback will probably make them a squeeze for adults.

Honda ‘S+ Shift’ gearbox tech

Another difference over the Civic’s interior is that the Prelude features a special ‘S+ Shift’ button next to the gear selector. Details of the technology haven’t been revealed yet, but Honda says it will simulate “the sound and quick feel” of a dual-clutch automatic transmission.