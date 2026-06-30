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Awards

Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger

The Kia PV5 Passenger is the 2026 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Skoda Octavia commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
Kia PV5 - Family Car of the Year

Van-derived MPVs have long been popular with buyers looking to get the most space for their money, but there has always been a compromise. That all changes with the Kia PV5 Passenger, which manages to deliver acres of space and a driving experience that is more like a family hatch than a commercial vehicle.

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The all-electric powertrain contributes to its award-winning appeal. The 52kWh model will be ideal for short urban hops, while the larger 71kWh battery offers 256 miles of range, meaning longer trips are a possibility. The low-slung battery doesn’t impact on cabin space, and a flat floor allows lots of room for passengers to stretch out; the arrival of a seven-seat version means there’s even greater versatility on offer, too.

However, there are two things that really set the PV5 Passenger apart, the first being its striking looks. It manages to pull off the neat trick of appearing bigger than it actually is, thanks to its tall shape and box-like appearance. But details such as the smooth nose and concept car-like vertical daytime running lights give it a futuristic look that'll keep it looking fresh for years.

On the road, the PV5 Passenger is a doddle to drive, with a good view out for the driver and all occupants, seamless electric drive and a chassis that delivers comfort and a level of driving ability that has never been seen from a van-derived model before. Combine all of these qualities with competitive prices, and the PV5 is a new take on the family car that redefines the class.

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Configure your perfect Kia PV5 through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Kia PV5 from stock...

Our choice

  • Kia PV5 Plus Long Range (£37,975 inc £1,500 Electric Car Grant)

The extra battery capacity of the Long Range model should help banish any anxieties, while Plus trim includes kit such as vehicle-to-load charging, four heated seats and a heated steering wheel, plus a powered tailgate and a heat pump. For £800 extra you can also upgrade to seven seats.

Commended

Dacia Jogger

The compact Dacia Jogger is a seven-seat wonder, with its crossover/SUV/estate car lines delivering more practicality than many much larger (and more expensive) cars. While it’s a budget offering, there are plenty of handy touches to distract from the Jogger’s value roots, while hybrid drive delivers low everyday running costs.

Skoda Octavia

If you want practicality in an easy-to-manage package, the Skoda Octavia still delivers the goods. The roomy hatchback is joined by a spacious estate, while the engine options range from frugal diesel to punchy petrol in the vRS versions. And of course, Skoda’s Simply Clever mantra means there are plenty of neat, practical features.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best family cars

Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £244 ppm**
Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

New Skoda OctaviaFrom £259 ppm**
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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