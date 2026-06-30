Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger

Van-derived MPVs have long been popular with buyers looking to get the most space for their money, but there has always been a compromise. That all changes with the Kia PV5 Passenger, which manages to deliver acres of space and a driving experience that is more like a family hatch than a commercial vehicle.

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The all-electric powertrain contributes to its award-winning appeal. The 52kWh model will be ideal for short urban hops, while the larger 71kWh battery offers 256 miles of range, meaning longer trips are a possibility. The low-slung battery doesn’t impact on cabin space, and a flat floor allows lots of room for passengers to stretch out; the arrival of a seven-seat version means there’s even greater versatility on offer, too.

However, there are two things that really set the PV5 Passenger apart, the first being its striking looks. It manages to pull off the neat trick of appearing bigger than it actually is, thanks to its tall shape and box-like appearance. But details such as the smooth nose and concept car-like vertical daytime running lights give it a futuristic look that'll keep it looking fresh for years.

On the road, the PV5 Passenger is a doddle to drive, with a good view out for the driver and all occupants, seamless electric drive and a chassis that delivers comfort and a level of driving ability that has never been seen from a van-derived model before. Combine all of these qualities with competitive prices, and the PV5 is a new take on the family car that redefines the class.