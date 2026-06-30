Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda Kodiaq
The Skoda Kodiaq is the Auto Express 2026 Large SUV of the Year with the Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron commended
The first-generation Skoda Kodiaq was a quadruple winner of our Large SUV of the Year award. The latest iteration also looks just
as unstoppable because it has repeated last year’s victory.
As all large SUVs should, the Kodiaq majors on practicality, going beyond the usual requirements of space and ergonomics with what Skoda calls ‘Simply Clever’ features. Showing it’s thought long and hard about what makes a car easy to live with, the manufacturer adds things such as pop-out door protectors, an integrated funnel in the washer-fluid reservoir, an ice-scraper in the fuel filler cap and an umbrella in the door.
Away from those neat details, the Kodiaq does all the basics exceptionally well. There’s a choice of five or seven-seat variants, with the latter having a genuinely usable third row. The choice is extended by the number of powertrains – there’s petrol, diesel
and plug-in hybrid with an impressive 75-mile electric range, plus the option of front or four-wheel drive.
The Kodiaq is massive inside, plus there’s a high-quality feel that could shame some recent Volkswagen-badged offerings. The dashboard is easy to use on the move, too; we particularly like using Skoda’s Smart Dials for things such as the climate and audio controls – they make life on the move that bit simpler.
There might be better-driving large SUVs, but most families will prioritise comfort, which the Skoda Kodiaq serves up in spades, especially if you go for the clever adaptive damping option.
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Our choice
- Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI iV SE 5 seats (£42,140)
Both the petrol and diesel engines in the Kodiaq are fabulous, but the plug-in hybrid’s EV range really expands the big Skoda’s appeal. You can also get it on the base SE, which still comes with generous kit and at a competitive price.
Commended
At £50,000, the Santa Fe is an expensive car. However, Hyundai’s range-topping SUV has plenty of positives. It’s huge inside and comes with seven seats as standard, or as an interesting six-seater. The two powertrains on offer are a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, although we’d go with the former because the PHEV’s range isn’t that great.
The Volkswagen Tayron is essentially the Skoda's sister car. Like the Kodiaq, it comes with five or seven seats and the same array of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. It’s a little more expensive, however, and the interior isn't quite as user-friendly as the Skoda’s.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best large SUVs
Skoda Kodiaq
Hyundai Santa FE
Volkswagen Tayron