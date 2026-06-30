Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda Kodiaq

The first-generation Skoda Kodiaq was a quadruple winner of our Large SUV of the Year award. The latest iteration also looks just

as unstoppable because it has repeated last year’s victory.

As all large SUVs should, the Kodiaq majors on practicality, going beyond the usual requirements of space and ergonomics with what Skoda calls ‘Simply Clever’ features. Showing it’s thought long and hard about what makes a car easy to live with, the manufacturer adds things such as pop-out door protectors, an integrated funnel in the washer-fluid reservoir, an ice-scraper in the fuel filler cap and an umbrella in the door.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Away from those neat details, the Kodiaq does all the basics exceptionally well. There’s a choice of five or seven-seat variants, with the latter having a genuinely usable third row. The choice is extended by the number of powertrains – there’s petrol, diesel

and plug-in hybrid with an impressive 75-mile electric range, plus the option of front or four-wheel drive.

The Kodiaq is massive inside, plus there’s a high-quality feel that could shame some recent Volkswagen-badged offerings. The dashboard is easy to use on the move, too; we particularly like using Skoda’s Smart Dials for things such as the climate and audio controls – they make life on the move that bit simpler.