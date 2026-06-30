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Awards

Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is the Auto Express 2026 Large SUV of the Year with the Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron commended

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Jun 2026
Skoda Kodiaq - Large SUV of the Year

The first-generation Skoda Kodiaq was a quadruple winner of our Large SUV of the Year award. The latest iteration also looks just 
as unstoppable because it has repeated last year’s victory.

As all large SUVs should, the Kodiaq majors on practicality, going beyond the usual requirements of space and ergonomics with what Skoda calls ‘Simply Clever’ features. Showing it’s thought long and hard about what makes a car easy to live with, the manufacturer adds things such as pop-out door protectors, an integrated funnel in the washer-fluid reservoir, an ice-scraper in the fuel filler cap and an umbrella in the door.

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Away from those neat details, the Kodiaq does all the basics exceptionally well. There’s a choice of five or seven-seat variants, with the latter having a genuinely usable third row. The choice is extended by the number of powertrains – there’s petrol, diesel 
and plug-in hybrid with an impressive 75-mile electric range, plus the option of front or four-wheel drive.

The Kodiaq is massive inside, plus there’s a high-quality feel that could shame some recent Volkswagen-badged offerings. The dashboard is easy to use on the move, too; we particularly like using Skoda’s Smart Dials for things such as the climate and audio controls – they make life on the move that bit simpler.

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There might be better-driving large SUVs, but most families will prioritise comfort, which the Skoda Kodiaq serves up in spades, especially if you go for the clever adaptive damping option.

Configure your perfect Skoda Kodiaq through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Skoda Kodiaq from stock or top prices on used Skoda Kodiaq models...

Our choice

  • Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI iV SE 5 seats (£42,140)

Both the petrol and diesel engines in the Kodiaq are fabulous, but the plug-in hybrid’s EV range really expands the big Skoda’s appeal. You can also get it on the base SE, which still comes with generous kit and at a competitive price.

Commended

Hyundai Santa Fe

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At £50,000, the Santa Fe is an expensive car. However, Hyundai’s range-topping SUV has plenty of positives. It’s huge inside and comes with seven seats as standard, or as an interesting six-seater. The two powertrains on offer are a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, although we’d go with the former because the PHEV’s range isn’t that great.

Volkswagen Tayron

The Volkswagen Tayron is essentially the Skoda's sister car. Like the Kodiaq, it comes with five or seven seats and the same array of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. It’s a little more expensive, however, and the interior isn't quite as user-friendly as the Skoda’s.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best large SUVs

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £307 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £420 ppm**
Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

New Volkswagen TayronFrom £391 ppm**
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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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