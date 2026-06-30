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Awards

Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS

The MG HS is the 2026 Auto Express Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Toyota Yaris commended

By:Phil McNamara
30 Jun 2026
MG HS - Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year

It's boom time for plug-in hybrids as buyers experiment with halfway-house electrification. And the MG HS, consistently one of the UK’s best-selling mid-size SUVs, is a brilliant gateway into this kind of technology.

At £32,495, the HS PHEV is one of the cheapest plug-in hybrids on the market. But it never feels built down to a price: quite the opposite in fact. The battery is big, with a 24.7kWh gross capacity good for an official range of 75 zero-emission miles. Performance is big, too: the HS’s combined petrol/electric output is 295bhp and a hefty 350Nm of torque, sufficient to sprint from standstill to 62mph in 6.8 seconds. Not so long ago this was hot-hatch territory.

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On the road it’s just as impressive as it is on paper. Auto Express recently undertook the UK’s biggest test of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, calibrating their pure-electric ranges and fuel consumption when expended. The MG HS travelled a whopping 68 miles, the furthest, eclipsing a Range Rover Sport packing an extra 14kWh. This is a PHEV with sufficient electric legs for many a round-trip commute, delivering lower running costs and reduced company-car tax. But with the battery depleted, the hushed petrol engine still returned 46mpg.

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The rest of the HS package is compelling, too: it’s spacious, comfortable and sports plenty of standard equipment. Keyless entry, a rear parking camera and electrically adjustable front seats are all included in the asking price, along with plenty of crucial safety kit. The MG HS is a plug-in hybrid that will appeal to your head and your heart, and its proven plug-in performance makes it a very clear winner of our Affordable hybrid car award.

Configure your perfect MG HS through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new MG HS  from stock or top prices on used MG HS models...

Our choice

  • MG HS PHEV Plug-in Hybrid SE (£32,495)
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Unless you have an insatiable need for wireless smartphone charging or 360-degree cameras, the entry-level SE spec hits the spot. It’s nicely trimmed, has twin digital screens with the vital smartphone compatibility, and all the other essentials bundled in.

Commended

Dacia Jogger

As with the MG, the £23,330 Dacia Jogger is another affordable hybrid. It’s not a plug-in, but the Hybrid 155 makes a good fist of running on electric power; fuel economy should top 50mpg, even if you make full use of the MPV’s seven seats.

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Toyota Yaris

A tried-and-trusted model from the original hybrid brand, the Toyota Yaris supermini is great for fuel economy, promising up to 70mpg WLTP for the base, £23,995 edition in Icon trim.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best affordable hybrid cars

MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New MG Motor UK HSFrom £293 ppm**
Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £244 ppm**
Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New Toyota YarisFrom £242 ppm**
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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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