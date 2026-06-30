Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS

It's boom time for plug-in hybrids as buyers experiment with halfway-house electrification. And the MG HS, consistently one of the UK’s best-selling mid-size SUVs, is a brilliant gateway into this kind of technology.

At £32,495, the HS PHEV is one of the cheapest plug-in hybrids on the market. But it never feels built down to a price: quite the opposite in fact. The battery is big, with a 24.7kWh gross capacity good for an official range of 75 zero-emission miles. Performance is big, too: the HS’s combined petrol/electric output is 295bhp and a hefty 350Nm of torque, sufficient to sprint from standstill to 62mph in 6.8 seconds. Not so long ago this was hot-hatch territory.

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On the road it’s just as impressive as it is on paper. Auto Express recently undertook the UK’s biggest test of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, calibrating their pure-electric ranges and fuel consumption when expended. The MG HS travelled a whopping 68 miles, the furthest, eclipsing a Range Rover Sport packing an extra 14kWh. This is a PHEV with sufficient electric legs for many a round-trip commute, delivering lower running costs and reduced company-car tax. But with the battery depleted, the hushed petrol engine still returned 46mpg.