Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
The MG HS is the 2026 Auto Express Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Toyota Yaris commended
It's boom time for plug-in hybrids as buyers experiment with halfway-house electrification. And the MG HS, consistently one of the UK’s best-selling mid-size SUVs, is a brilliant gateway into this kind of technology.
At £32,495, the HS PHEV is one of the cheapest plug-in hybrids on the market. But it never feels built down to a price: quite the opposite in fact. The battery is big, with a 24.7kWh gross capacity good for an official range of 75 zero-emission miles. Performance is big, too: the HS’s combined petrol/electric output is 295bhp and a hefty 350Nm of torque, sufficient to sprint from standstill to 62mph in 6.8 seconds. Not so long ago this was hot-hatch territory.
On the road it’s just as impressive as it is on paper. Auto Express recently undertook the UK’s biggest test of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, calibrating their pure-electric ranges and fuel consumption when expended. The MG HS travelled a whopping 68 miles, the furthest, eclipsing a Range Rover Sport packing an extra 14kWh. This is a PHEV with sufficient electric legs for many a round-trip commute, delivering lower running costs and reduced company-car tax. But with the battery depleted, the hushed petrol engine still returned 46mpg.
The rest of the HS package is compelling, too: it’s spacious, comfortable and sports plenty of standard equipment. Keyless entry, a rear parking camera and electrically adjustable front seats are all included in the asking price, along with plenty of crucial safety kit. The MG HS is a plug-in hybrid that will appeal to your head and your heart, and its proven plug-in performance makes it a very clear winner of our Affordable hybrid car award.
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Our choice
- MG HS PHEV Plug-in Hybrid SE (£32,495)
Unless you have an insatiable need for wireless smartphone charging or 360-degree cameras, the entry-level SE spec hits the spot. It’s nicely trimmed, has twin digital screens with the vital smartphone compatibility, and all the other essentials bundled in.
Commended
As with the MG, the £23,330 Dacia Jogger is another affordable hybrid. It’s not a plug-in, but the Hybrid 155 makes a good fist of running on electric power; fuel economy should top 50mpg, even if you make full use of the MPV’s seven seats.
A tried-and-trusted model from the original hybrid brand, the Toyota Yaris supermini is great for fuel economy, promising up to 70mpg WLTP for the base, £23,995 edition in Icon trim.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best affordable hybrid cars
MG Motor UK HS
Dacia Jogger
Toyota Yaris