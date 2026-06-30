Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 feels like the EV's iPhone moment. It doesn’t invent the electric car, but BMW’s painstaking optimisation takes the breed to new heights, while delivering on the brand’s dynamic and engineering promise.

The electric SUV spearheads BMW’s Neue Klasse project, rolling out new batteries, e-motors, software and chassis, plus a fresh digital cockpit design. The car’s engineers describe it as a once-in-a-career moment.

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Switching to more space-efficient cylindrical batteries boosts energy density by 20 per cent, while BMW is leading European car makers by making the pack structural, Tesla-style, to cut mass. BMW’s 800-volt system speeds up its charging by 30 per cent; being able to swallow 230 miles of range in 10 minutes isn’t far off a petrol pit stop.

But these would all merely be stats on a Top Trumps card if the iX3 didn’t drive as well as it does. The BMW is a proper software-defined vehicle, with ‘superbrain’ computers delivering instant, co-ordinated responses for dynamics, super-smooth one-pedal driving and intuitive driver-assistance features. Bottom line: the iX3 responds just like a BMW and rides comfortably, without the need for air springs or adaptive dampers that would add weight.

Then there’s Panoramic iDrive, a customisable display that runs across the full width of the windscreen’s base, bringing key info such as speed and electric range right into the line of sight. While other companies show such systems on concepts, BMW makes it a reality. And to top things off, the iX3 was the first EV to pass 500 miles of WLTP range.