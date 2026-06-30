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Awards

Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 is the Auto Express 2026 Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year with the Mercedes GLB and Volvo EX60 commended

By:Phil McNamara
30 Jun 2026
BMW iX3 - Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year

The BMW iX3 feels like the EV's iPhone moment. It doesn’t invent the electric car, but BMW’s painstaking optimisation takes the breed to new heights, while delivering on the brand’s dynamic and engineering promise.

The electric SUV spearheads BMW’s Neue Klasse project, rolling out new batteries, e-motors, software and chassis, plus a fresh digital cockpit design. The car’s engineers describe it as a once-in-a-career moment.

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Switching to more space-efficient cylindrical batteries boosts energy density by 20 per cent, while BMW is leading European car makers by making the pack structural, Tesla-style, to cut mass. BMW’s 800-volt system speeds up its charging by 30 per cent; being able to swallow 230 miles of range in 10 minutes isn’t far off a petrol pit stop.

But these would all merely be stats on a Top Trumps card if the iX3 didn’t drive as well as it does. The BMW is a proper software-defined vehicle, with ‘superbrain’ computers delivering instant, co-ordinated responses for dynamics, super-smooth one-pedal driving and intuitive driver-assistance features. Bottom line: the iX3 responds just like a BMW and rides comfortably, without the need for air springs or adaptive dampers that would add weight.

Then there’s Panoramic iDrive, a customisable display that runs across the full width of the windscreen’s base, bringing key info such as speed and electric range right into the line of sight. While other companies show such systems on concepts, BMW makes it a reality. And to top things off, the iX3 was the first EV to pass 500 miles of WLTP range.

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With 40 new and updated models set to use this tech, it would have been a disaster if BMW had dropped the ball. Instead this feels like the shot that won the World Cup.

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Configure your perfect BMW iX3 through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new BMW iX3 from stock or top prices on used BMW iX3 models...

Our choice

  • BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport (£63,155)

The iX3 range kicks off at £53,250 with the smaller-battery, rear-drive 40 model packing 395 miles of range. That’ll be fine for many people, but upgrading to the 50 cranks up the power output to 463bhp, adds all-wheel drive and delivers that 500-mile figure. M Sport spec looks the part, too.

Commended

Mercedes GLB

Need a seven-seat electric SUV? Mercedes’ second-generation electric GLB will carry a five-a-side team plus subs, treating them to a comfortable ride, 380 miles of range and plenty of cutting-edge tech.

Volvo EX60

The Volvo EX60 is more relaxing than a spa day, thanks to its rolling refinement and tasteful cabin. Volvo’s electric SUV also promises a 500-mile variant, but it’s more expensive than the BMW and doesn’t charge as quickly.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best mid-size premium SUVs

BMW iX3

BMW iX3

New BMW iX3From £658 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLB

New Mercedes-Benz GLB
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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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