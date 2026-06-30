Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3

After a runner-up finish in our 2024 Driver Power survey, the Tesla Model 3 takes the crown in 2026, topping three of our 10 main categories and impressing owners with its EV and infotainment tech.

The Model 3’s smooth and powerful electric motors have long been one of its highlights for us, and owners appear to feel the same; Tesla’s electric saloon topped the Powertrain category (perhaps no wonder given that even the entry-level model will sprint from 0-62mph in just over six seconds) and clinched a bronze medal for Economy & Running Costs, too. Owners say they find the Model 3 easy to charge and cheap to run, with up to 300 miles from a full battery.

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Tesla’s infotainment system also impresses owners as much as it does us. Taking second place overall in this category, the Model 3’s touchscreen set-up topped the rankings for user-friendliness, as well as the effectiveness of the sat-nav and the responsiveness of the display itself. This ties in with the Model 3’s strong score for Safety Features – a tough category given how many drivers complain about the obtrusiveness of ADAS tech these days. Owners say the Tesla's systems are by far the easiest in the survey to turn on and off, as well as the most effective when activated.