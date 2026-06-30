Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is the winner of the 2026 Auto Express Driver Power Award
After a runner-up finish in our 2024 Driver Power survey, the Tesla Model 3 takes the crown in 2026, topping three of our 10 main categories and impressing owners with its EV and infotainment tech.
The Model 3’s smooth and powerful electric motors have long been one of its highlights for us, and owners appear to feel the same; Tesla’s electric saloon topped the Powertrain category (perhaps no wonder given that even the entry-level model will sprint from 0-62mph in just over six seconds) and clinched a bronze medal for Economy & Running Costs, too. Owners say they find the Model 3 easy to charge and cheap to run, with up to 300 miles from a full battery.
Tesla’s infotainment system also impresses owners as much as it does us. Taking second place overall in this category, the Model 3’s touchscreen set-up topped the rankings for user-friendliness, as well as the effectiveness of the sat-nav and the responsiveness of the display itself. This ties in with the Model 3’s strong score for Safety Features – a tough category given how many drivers complain about the obtrusiveness of ADAS tech these days. Owners say the Tesla's systems are by far the easiest in the survey to turn on and off, as well as the most effective when activated.
Starting at under £40,000, the Model 3 deserves its top-five finish for Value. Finally, you might not expect the Tesla to finish first in the Quality & Reliability section, however owners report improved fit-and-finish and particularly strong reliability – a benefit of the inherent simplicity of electric powertrains.
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See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…