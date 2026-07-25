Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty
Can Mazda’s link-up with Changan Automobile see the brand’s new 6e challenge Tesla’s popular Model 3 EV?
For many years, the Tesla Model 3 has been the default choice for family and fleet buyers in need of a hassle-free EV ownership experience. But with only limited updates during its time on sale and great strides made by its rivals, it’s no longer the clear-cut leader of the EV executive pack.
The all-electric Mercedes CLA earned victory over the Model 3 in an Auto Express twin test at the end of last year, and now it’s time to see if another newcomer has the talent to see off the US contender. The all-new Mazda 6e fills a slot in the company’s line-up that was vacated by the petrol-powered Mazda 6 in 2022, but this time around it’s an all-electric five-door hatchback rather than a saloon.
However, perhaps of even greater significance is the fact that the Mazda 6e is actually built in China, and is a co-production between the Japanese manufacturer and Changan Automobile. This has helped Mazda to quickly get a new EV to market, and it’s one that has range and performance figures that give the Model 3 a run for its money.
But does the 6e maintain Mazda’s tradition of channeling the DNA of its MX-5 sports car? And does it crack the formula of creating an entertaining EV in the process?
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Mazda 6e
|Model:
|Mazda 6e 78kWh Takumi Plus
|Price:
|£38,995
|Powertrain:
|78kWh battery, 1x electric motor, 254bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.9 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|348 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
At launch there are just two models in the Mazda 6e line-up, kicking off with high-spec Takumi trim that starts from £38,995. For an extra £1,000 you can upgrade to Takumi Plus, which adds a different interior finish and a shade for the panoramic roof.
Both cars feature the same powertrain, with a 78kWh battery located under the passenger compartment and a 254bhp electric motor that sends power to the back wheels. Unlike the last Mazda 6, the 6e is a five-door hatchback instead of a saloon.
Tester’s notes
There are two shortcut buttons on the left steering wheel spoke that can be assigned to 14 different settings, ranging from silencing the speed limit warning to opening the tailgate. But the 6e’s control layout has a fundamental flaw in that the left column stalk only has screen wash, main beam and indicator controls (the stalk on the right is the drive selector).
For other light and wiper controls, you must dip into the touchscreen, or you can map them to the shortcuts on the wheel, which makes the other 12 options redundant.
More features that reveal the Mazda 6e’s Chinese roots are the utilities you’ll find buried in the touchscreen. One sub-menu offers you different cabin ambiences, which are designed to help you relax while the car is charging. And if you’re going camping, the 6e has the facility to play music via an external speaker.
There are two more speakers in the driver’s headrest, which can be set up to deliver navigation instructions and traffic warnings, or even Bluetooth phone calls, so that you don’t disturb other occupants in the car.
Tesla Model 3
|Model:
|Tesla Model 3 RWD
|Price:
|£37,990
|Powertrain:
|62.5kWh battery, 1x electric motor, 279bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|4.4 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|332 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
For a similar list price as the Mazda 6e, you can get behind the wheel of the entry-level version of the Model 3. The RWD is actually slightly cheaper than its rival, starting at £37,990, which is around £7,000 less than the next Model 3 in the line-up.
Tesla doesn’t give battery sizes in its official figures, but an estimated capacity of 62.5kWh offers a range that’s only around 15 miles short of that quoted for the Mazda. Standard equipment is largely on a par with the 6e, too, so it should be a close rival.
Tester’s notes
The Model 3 is an absolute doddle to drive around town. Visibility is excellent due to a low scuttle that gives an unobstructed view forward, plus there are parking sensors front and rear (which measure in inches how far away you are from an object).
A high-resolution camera system makes the Model 3 easy to place when manoeuvring in a tight car park. Combine these traits with a spacious interior that feels airy, courtesy of the standard panoramic roof, and it’s a great urban runabout.
There are no set servicing intervals for the Tesla Model 3, with the car itself alerting the driver as and when maintenance is required. Over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics help make some smaller servicing jobs more convenient, as do the manufacturer’s Mobile Service technicians.
Fixed-price Tesla Maintenance Plans are available and can be transferred from owner to owner when required, but if you’re buying on finance, then any maintenance that’s required during the contract period is included in the agreement.
Head-to-head
On the road
While most modern Mazdas channel some of the sporty DNA from the MX-5, that’s not the case with the Chinese-built 6e. It’s geared more towards comfort, and the car’s weight means that it wallows in corners.
In contrast, the Model 3 feels more responsive, and while the ride is on the firm side, it offers a better compromise between comfort and handling. The powertrain feels better calibrated, too.
Tech highlights
Touchscreen tech dominates both cars, but the Tesla’s system is better to use once you’re accustomed to its quirks. The Mazda’s set-up features dozens of scrolling menus to negotiate and a user interface that takes a long time to get used to.
Voice control is also offered, but it has limited functionality when compared with the Model 3’s set-up. Over-the-air updates have integrated Grok AI as well.
Price and running
Both cars are well equipped for the money, but the Mazda feels plusher overall. If buying on finance, the Tesla is good value, with a low initial rental and cheaper monthly repayments.
Both cars are similarly efficient, so the bigger battery of the Mazda will garner a longer range overall. But Tesla’s high-speed Supercharger network is still a big draw, with simple billing and an easily accessible network of chargers.
Practicality
A hatchback body boosts access to the Mazda’s interior, but the rear-mounted motor means the boot floor is high and there is no under-floor storage. In comparison, the Model 3’s saloon opening limits access, but the boot is deep and wide.
Both cars offer decent passenger space, and have storage under the bonnet, too. The Mazda offers 72 litres of room to the Tesla’s 88 litres of capacity.
Safety
Neither car offers a perfect solution when it comes to safety systems, but the Tesla’s are better resolved. The camera set-up is useful, while a live feed relays an accurate view of your surroundings.
The Mazda’s hyper-sensitive lane-assist system wrestles the wheel in your hands on country roads, while mapping the lights and wipers to shortcut buttons on the steering wheel seems like an oversight.
Ownership
Mazda now offers a lengthy six-year, 100,000-mile warranty on all of its cars. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has a four-year warranty, although roadside assistance is available for the same period, compared with three years for Mazda.
As well as offering discounted charging via its Supercharger network, Tesla also covers all servicing costs when you buy a car via a finance plan.
Verdict
Winner: Tesla Model 3
With every new arrival in the electric car sector, it’s getting harder for the Model 3 to maintain its position as a front-runner. However, it has clear advantages over the Mazda 6e, including a more pleasant driving experience and less intrusive safety systems.
Since all Model 3s are basic inside, the part-fabric trim doesn’t make this RWD model feel spartan, while its touchscreen tech is just as effective as it is in pricier variants. The Tesla is efficient, while the ease of using the firm’s Supercharger network largely negates the Mazda’s longer overall range.
Runner up: Mazda 6e
While the Mazda 6e is the company’s most convincing EV yet, it’s not without caveats. The dramatic looks will turn heads, while the plush interior will get a thumbs up from passengers, and there’s no arguing with either the efficiency of the electric powertrain or the long list of equipment you get for the price.
But what the 6e lacks is the driving pleasure that Mazda hard bakes into many of its other models. Cars such as the Mazda 3 and CX-30 don’t have performance versions, and yet they’re still fun to drive. The 6e simply feels like a Chinese EV wearing Mazda badges.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Mazda 6e 78kWh Takumi Plus
|Tesla Model 3 RWD
|Price from/price as tested
|£38,995/£39,995
|£37,990/£37,990
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power/torque
|254bhp/290Nm
|279bhp/N/A
|Transmission
|Single-speed/rwd
|Single-speed/rwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.9 seconds/109mph
|6.2 seconds/110mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|86/91dB
|N/A
|Battery capacity/usable/official range
|78/77.9kWh 348 miles
|62.5/62.5kWh/332 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.9 mi/kWh/312 miles
|4.4 mi/kWh/275 miles
|Maximum charging
|195kW (30-80% in 15 mins)
|175kW (10-80% N/A)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,921/2,895/1,890/1,485mm
|4,720/2,875/1,933/1,440mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|670/970/387mm
|730/905/390mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|750/975mm
|720/925mm
|Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room
|565-880/895/1,490mm
|671-918/ 938/1,461mm
|Boot opening width/height/lip height
|955/1,020/750mm
|1,060/450mm/ 675mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|72/337/1,074 litres
|88/594 litres/N/A
|Boot length/width
|1,050/1,005mm
|1,075/945mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|2,015/425/1,500kg
|1,768/432/1,000kg
|Turning circle
|11.2 metres
|11.6 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)
|£18,562/47.60%
|£17,969/47.30%
|Depreciation
|£20,433
|£20,021
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|44/£1,280/£200
|32/£1,320/£200
|Three-year service cost
|TBC
|£0 (servicing is included)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£319/£639
|£303/£607
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£653
|£593
|Basic warranty/recovery
|6yrs (100,000 miles)/3yrs
|4yrs (60,000 miles)/4yrs
|Extended warranty
|POA
|No
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|11th
|3rd
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|93/93/74/77/5 _ (2025)
|90/93/89/87/5_ (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£700-£1,000/19 inches
|£1,300/18 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360
|360-degree/eight
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Leather & artificial suede/N/A
|Artificial leather & textile/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|14.6 inches/10.2 inches
|15.4 inches/no
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/yes
|Two-zone/yes
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Three/two
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
What we would choose
Mazda 6e
Soul Red is a £1,000 option, but looks great when compared with the greys and blues that are also offered. The only other option is to upgrade the Takumi model from black artificial leather to a light grey stone finish at no extra cost.
Tesla Model 3
Unlike the rest of the line-up, the base Model 3 can only be upgraded with black or white paint. Full Self Driving is offered as a subscription for £99 a month, although the software hasn’t been implemented yet.
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