Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty

Can Mazda’s link-up with Changan Automobile see the brand’s new 6e challenge Tesla’s popular Model 3 EV?

By:Dean Gibson
25 Jul 2026
Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e - front tracking29

For many years, the Tesla Model 3 has been the default choice for family and fleet buyers in need of a hassle-free EV ownership experience. But with only limited updates during its time on sale and great strides made by its rivals, it’s no longer the clear-cut leader of the EV executive pack.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The all-electric Mercedes CLA earned victory over the Model 3 in an Auto Express twin test at the end of last year, and now it’s time to see if another newcomer has the talent to see off the US contender. The all-new Mazda 6e fills a slot in the company’s line-up that was vacated by the petrol-powered Mazda 6 in 2022, but this time around it’s an all-electric five-door hatchback rather than a saloon

However, perhaps of even greater significance is the fact that the Mazda 6e is actually built in China, and is a co-production between the Japanese manufacturer and Changan Automobile. This has helped Mazda to quickly get a new EV to market, and it’s one that has range and performance figures that give the Model 3 a run for its money. 

But does the 6e maintain Mazda’s tradition of channeling the DNA of its MX-5 sports car? And does it crack the formula of creating an entertaining EV in the process?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Fiesta

2017 Ford

Fiesta

92,000 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £3,995
View Fiesta
e-C4

2023 Citroen

e-C4

20,446 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £12,797
View e-C4
Formentor

2024 Cupra

Formentor

38,300 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L

Cash £23,495
View Formentor
Panamera Sport Turismo

2018 Porsche

Panamera Sport Turismo

33,800 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £41,995
View Panamera Sport Turismo

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Mazda 6e

Mazda 6e - front 3/429
Model:Mazda 6e 78kWh Takumi Plus
Price:£38,995
Powertrain:78kWh battery, 1x electric motor, 254bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:3.9 miles/kWh
Official range:348 miles
Annual VED:£200

At launch there are just two models in the Mazda 6e line-up, kicking off with high-spec Takumi trim that starts from £38,995. For an extra £1,000 you can upgrade to Takumi Plus, which adds a different interior finish and a shade for the panoramic roof.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Both cars feature the same powertrain, with a 78kWh battery located under the passenger compartment and a 254bhp electric motor that sends power to the back wheels. Unlike the last Mazda 6, the 6e is a five-door hatchback instead of a saloon.

Tester’s notes

There are two shortcut buttons on the left steering wheel spoke that can be assigned to 14 different settings, ranging from silencing the speed limit warning to opening the tailgate. But the 6e’s control layout has a fundamental flaw in that the left column stalk only has screen wash, main beam and indicator controls (the stalk on the right is the drive selector). 

For other light and wiper controls, you must dip into the touchscreen, or you can map them to the shortcuts on the wheel, which makes the other 12 options redundant.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More features that reveal the Mazda 6e’s Chinese roots are the utilities you’ll find buried in the touchscreen. One sub-menu offers you different cabin ambiences, which are designed to help you relax while the car is charging. And if you’re going camping, the 6e has the facility to play music via an external speaker.

There are two more speakers in the driver’s headrest, which can be set up to deliver navigation instructions and traffic warnings, or even Bluetooth phone calls, so that you don’t disturb other occupants in the car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Mazda 6e deals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 - front tracking29
Model:Tesla Model 3 RWD
Price:£37,990
Powertrain:62.5kWh battery, 1x electric motor, 279bhp
0-62mph:6.2 seconds
Test efficiency:4.4 miles/kWh
Official range:332 miles
Annual VED:£200

For a similar list price as the Mazda 6e, you can get behind the wheel of the entry-level version of the Model 3. The RWD is actually slightly cheaper than its rival, starting at £37,990, which is around £7,000 less than the next Model 3 in the line-up.

Tesla doesn’t give battery sizes in its official figures, but an estimated capacity of 62.5kWh offers a range that’s only around 15 miles short of that quoted for the Mazda. Standard equipment is largely on a par with the 6e, too, so it should be a close rival.

Tester’s notes

The Model 3 is an absolute doddle to drive around town. Visibility is excellent due to a low scuttle that gives an unobstructed view forward, plus there are parking sensors front and rear (which measure in inches how far away you are from an object). 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A high-resolution camera system makes the Model 3 easy to place when manoeuvring in a tight car park. Combine these traits with a spacious interior that feels airy, courtesy of the standard panoramic roof, and it’s a great urban runabout.

There are no set servicing intervals for the Tesla Model 3, with the car itself alerting the driver as and when maintenance is required. Over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics help make some smaller servicing jobs more convenient, as do the manufacturer’s Mobile Service technicians. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fixed-price Tesla Maintenance Plans are available and can be transferred from owner to owner when required, but if you’re buying on finance, then any maintenance that’s required during the contract period is included in the agreement.

Latest Tesla Model 3 deals

Head-to-head

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e - head-to-head29

On the road

While most modern Mazdas channel some of the sporty DNA from the MX-5, that’s not the case with the Chinese-built 6e. It’s geared more towards comfort, and the car’s weight means that it wallows in corners.

In contrast, the Model 3 feels more responsive, and while the ride is on the firm side, it offers a better compromise between comfort and handling. The powertrain feels better calibrated, too.

Tech highlights

Touchscreen tech dominates both cars, but the Tesla’s system is better to use once you’re accustomed to its quirks. The Mazda’s set-up features dozens of scrolling menus to negotiate and a user interface that takes a long time to get used to. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Voice control is also offered, but it has limited functionality when compared with the Model 3’s set-up. Over-the-air updates have integrated Grok AI as well.

Price and running

Both cars are well equipped for the money, but the Mazda feels plusher overall. If buying on finance, the Tesla is good value, with a low initial rental and cheaper monthly repayments.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Both cars are similarly efficient, so the bigger battery of the Mazda will garner a longer range overall. But Tesla’s high-speed Supercharger network is still a big draw, with simple billing and an easily accessible network of chargers.

Practicality

A hatchback body boosts access to the Mazda’s interior, but the rear-mounted motor means the boot floor is high and there is no under-floor storage. In comparison, the Model 3’s saloon opening limits access, but the boot is deep and wide.

Both cars offer decent passenger space, and have storage under the bonnet, too. The Mazda offers 72 litres of room to the Tesla’s 88 litres of capacity.

Safety

Neither car offers a perfect solution when it comes to safety systems, but the Tesla’s are better resolved. The camera set-up is useful, while a live feed relays an accurate view of your surroundings.

The Mazda’s hyper-sensitive lane-assist system wrestles the wheel in your hands on country roads, while mapping the lights and wipers to shortcut buttons on the steering wheel seems like an oversight.

Ownership

Mazda now offers a lengthy six-year, 100,000-mile warranty on all of its cars. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has a four-year warranty, although roadside assistance is available for the same period, compared with three years for Mazda.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as offering discounted charging via its Supercharger network, Tesla also covers all servicing costs when you buy a car via a finance plan.

Verdict

Winner: Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 - front cornering29

With every new arrival in the electric car sector, it’s getting harder for the Model 3 to maintain its position as a front-runner. However, it has clear advantages over the Mazda 6e, including a more pleasant driving experience and less intrusive safety systems. 

Since all Model 3s are basic inside, the part-fabric trim doesn’t make this RWD model feel spartan, while its touchscreen tech is just as effective as it is in pricier variants. The Tesla is efficient, while the ease of using the firm’s Supercharger network largely negates the Mazda’s longer overall range.

Runner up: Mazda 6e

Mazda 6e - front cornering29

While the Mazda 6e is the company’s most convincing EV yet, it’s not without caveats. The dramatic looks will turn heads, while the plush interior will get a thumbs up from passengers, and there’s no arguing with either the efficiency of the electric powertrain or the long list of equipment you get for the price.

But what the 6e lacks is the driving pleasure that Mazda hard bakes into many of its other models. Cars such as the Mazda 3 and CX-30 don’t have performance versions, and yet they’re still fun to drive. The 6e simply feels like a Chinese EV wearing Mazda badges.

Prices and specs

Model testedMazda 6e 78kWh Takumi PlusTesla Model 3 RWD
Price from/price as tested£38,995/£39,995£37,990/£37,990
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power/torque254bhp/290Nm279bhp/N/A
TransmissionSingle-speed/rwdSingle-speed/rwd
0-62mph/top speed7.9 seconds/109mph6.2 seconds/110mph
Interior noise 30/70mph86/91dBN/A
Battery capacity/usable/official range78/77.9kWh 348 miles62.5/62.5kWh/332 miles
Test efficiency/range3.9 mi/kWh/312 miles4.4 mi/kWh/275 miles
Maximum charging195kW (30-80% in 15 mins)175kW (10-80% N/A)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase/width/height4,921/2,895/1,890/1,485mm4,720/2,875/1,933/1,440mm
Front door opening width/height/sill height670/970/387mm730/905/390mm
Rear door opening width/height750/975mm720/925mm
Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room565-880/895/1,490mm671-918/ 938/1,461mm
Boot opening width/height/lip height955/1,020/750mm1,060/450mm/ 675mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)72/337/1,074 litres88/594 litres/N/A
Boot length/width1,050/1,005mm1,075/945mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight2,015/425/1,500kg1,768/432/1,000kg
Turning circle11.2 metres11.6 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)£18,562/47.60%£17,969/47.30%
Depreciation£20,433£20,021
Ins. group/quote/VED44/£1,280/£20032/£1,320/£200
Three-year service costTBC£0 (servicing is included)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£319/£639£303/£607
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£653£593
Basic warranty/recovery6yrs (100,000 miles)/3yrs4yrs (60,000 miles)/4yrs
Extended warrantyPOANo
Driver Power manufacturer position11th3rd
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars93/93/74/77/5 _ (2025)90/93/89/87/5_ (2025)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£700-£1,000/19 inches£1,300/18 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360360-degree/eight
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Seat upholstery/leatherLeather & artificial suede/N/AArtificial leather & textile/no
Heated seats/steering wheelYes/yesYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard14.6 inches/10.2 inches15.4 inches/no
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/yesTwo-zone/yes
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesThree/two
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/no

What we would choose

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e - rear 3/429

Mazda 6e

Soul Red is a £1,000 option, but looks great when compared with the greys and blues that are also offered. The only other option is to upgrade the Takumi model from black artificial leather to a light grey stone finish at no extra cost.

Tesla Model 3

Unlike the rest of the line-up, the base Model 3 can only be upgraded with black or white paint. Full Self Driving is offered as a subscription for £99 a month, although the software hasn’t been implemented yet.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £39,045Avg. savings £4,673 off RRP*Used from £12,390
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,050Avg. savings £3,250 off RRP*Used from £27,665
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,705Avg. savings £6,173 off RRP*Used from £8,836
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £5,225 off RRP*Used from £8,695
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, just not if you can’t charge at home
Vauxhall Astra GSE connected to a home wallbox charger

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, just not if you can’t charge at home

VAT on domestic electricity will be scrapped from October, thus widening the gap between home and public charging
News
23 Jul 2026
New Dacia Spring confirmed for September reveal and super low price
New Dacia Spring - rear teaser

New Dacia Spring confirmed for September reveal and super low price

The new Spring will be based on the adorable Renault Twingo and built here in Europe
News
22 Jul 2026
New Range Rover Sport facelift spied with huge exhaust pipes
New Range Rover Sport facelift - front cornering

New Range Rover Sport facelift spied with huge exhaust pipes

One of our favourite luxury SUVs will pick up new styling and tech
News
22 Jul 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content