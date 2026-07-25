Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty

As well as offering discounted charging via its Supercharger network, Tesla also covers all servicing costs when you buy a car via a finance plan.

Verdict

Winner: Tesla Model 3

With every new arrival in the electric car sector, it’s getting harder for the Model 3 to maintain its position as a front-runner. However, it has clear advantages over the Mazda 6e, including a more pleasant driving experience and less intrusive safety systems.

Since all Model 3s are basic inside, the part-fabric trim doesn’t make this RWD model feel spartan, while its touchscreen tech is just as effective as it is in pricier variants. The Tesla is efficient, while the ease of using the firm’s Supercharger network largely negates the Mazda’s longer overall range.

Runner up: Mazda 6e

While the Mazda 6e is the company’s most convincing EV yet, it’s not without caveats. The dramatic looks will turn heads, while the plush interior will get a thumbs up from passengers, and there’s no arguing with either the efficiency of the electric powertrain or the long list of equipment you get for the price.

But what the 6e lacks is the driving pleasure that Mazda hard bakes into many of its other models. Cars such as the Mazda 3 and CX-30 don’t have performance versions, and yet they’re still fun to drive. The 6e simply feels like a Chinese EV wearing Mazda badges.

Prices and specs

Model tested Mazda 6e 78kWh Takumi Plus Tesla Model 3 RWD Price from/price as tested £38,995/£39,995 £37,990/£37,990 Powertrain and performance Powertrain 1x electric motor 1x electric motor Power/torque 254bhp/290Nm 279bhp/N/A Transmission Single-speed/rwd Single-speed/rwd 0-62mph/top speed 7.9 seconds/109mph 6.2 seconds/110mph Interior noise 30/70mph 86/91dB N/A Battery capacity/usable/official range 78/77.9kWh 348 miles 62.5/62.5kWh/332 miles Test efficiency/range 3.9 mi/kWh/312 miles 4.4 mi/kWh/275 miles Maximum charging 195kW (30-80% in 15 mins) 175kW (10-80% N/A) Dimensions Length/wheelbase/width/height 4,921/2,895/1,890/1,485mm 4,720/2,875/1,933/1,440mm Front door opening width/height/sill height 670/970/387mm 730/905/390mm Rear door opening width/height 750/975mm 720/925mm Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room 565-880/895/1,490mm 671-918/ 938/1,461mm Boot opening width/height/lip height 955/1,020/750mm 1,060/450mm/ 675mm Boot space (front/seats up/down) 72/337/1,074 litres 88/594 litres/N/A Boot length/width 1,050/1,005mm 1,075/945mm Kerbweight/payload/towing weight 2,015/425/1,500kg 1,768/432/1,000kg Turning circle 11.2 metres 11.6 metres Costs/ownership Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000) £18,562/47.60% £17,969/47.30% Depreciation £20,433 £20,021 Ins. group/quote/VED 44/£1,280/£200 32/£1,320/£200 Three-year service cost TBC £0 (servicing is included) Annual tax liability std/higher rate £319/£639 £303/£607 Annual fuel cost (10k miles) £653 £593 Basic warranty/recovery 6yrs (100,000 miles)/3yrs 4yrs (60,000 miles)/4yrs Extended warranty POA No Driver Power manufacturer position 11th 3rd NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars 93/93/74/77/5 _ (2025) 90/93/89/87/5_ (2025) Equipment Metallic paint/wheel size £700-£1,000/19 inches £1,300/18 inches Parking sensors/camera Front & rear/360 360-degree/eight Spare wheel/Isofix points Repair kit/three Repair kit/two Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate Yes/yes Yes/yes Seat upholstery/leather Leather & artificial suede/N/A Artificial leather & textile/no Heated seats/steering wheel Yes/yes Yes/yes Screen size/digital dashboard 14.6 inches/10.2 inches 15.4 inches/no Climate control/panoramic sunroof Two-zone/yes Two-zone/yes USBs/wireless charging Four/yes Three/two Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Yes/yes Yes/yes Blind-spot warning/head-up display Yes/yes Yes/no

What we would choose

Mazda 6e

Soul Red is a £1,000 option, but looks great when compared with the greys and blues that are also offered. The only other option is to upgrade the Takumi model from black artificial leather to a light grey stone finish at no extra cost.

Tesla Model 3

Unlike the rest of the line-up, the base Model 3 can only be upgraded with black or white paint. Full Self Driving is offered as a subscription for £99 a month, although the software hasn’t been implemented yet.

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