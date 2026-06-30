Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf is the 2026 Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year, with the Citroen e-C5 Aircross and MG 4 Urban commended
It's fair to say that the electric car market has come on leaps and bounds over the past five years; in 2021, just over £30,000 would only net you an electric supermini with around 200 miles of range. Fast forward to now and the new British-built Nissan Leaf offers SUV space and over 380 miles on a charge for more or less the same price.
Now, you might expect there to be some compromise here, but the Leaf feels superbly constructed and fails to creak or rattle over even the most pothole-cratered of UK roads. Aside from on the relatively basic entry model, the standard equipment offerings are very strong, too, so there’s little need to stray too far up the range and spend more to tick all the essentials.
All of this means that Nissan finally has a viable electric alternative to the sales stalwart that is the Qashqai; not only do both cars cost roughly the same, but they offer comparable luggage and passenger space and provide a relaxing, fuss-free driving experience, too.
The Leaf’s group 31 rating means it should cost only slightly more than a Qashqai to insure, but other running costs are significantly lower; at the July energy price cap, the Leaf will cost drivers around only five pence per mile to charge. Combine this with compelling lease deals and buying electric doesn’t have to be the luxury lifestyle option any more – in fact, it can be the one that makes the most financial sense.
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Our choice
- Nissan Leaf 75kWh Engage+ (£33,149 inc £3,750 Electric Car Grant)
Thanks to the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, the Engage+ edition is a bargain. A standard-fit heat pump is welcome, too, given that many premium brands still ask you to pay extra for one. It should work in tandem with a heated steering wheel and seats to preserve range in winter. Two-tone alloy wheels also help the Engage+ look more expensive than it really is.
Commended
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Another beneficiary of the Government’s EV Grant, the Citroen e-C5 Aircross is one of the best deals in motoring when you consider the sheer amount of practicality on offer for the price. A comfortable ride and funky interior also help this electric load lugger stand out in a competitive segment.
MG4 Urban
Given the strong perceived sense of quality with the MG4 Urban’s interior, you’d be surprised to learn that it costs as little as it does. A roomy interior and strong efficiency are the icing on the cake, as is a seemingly endless kit list.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best affordable electric cars
Nissan Leaf
Citroen C5 Aircross
MG Motor UK MG4 Urban