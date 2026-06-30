Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf

It's fair to say that the electric car market has come on leaps and bounds over the past five years; in 2021, just over £30,000 would only net you an electric supermini with around 200 miles of range. Fast forward to now and the new British-built Nissan Leaf offers SUV space and over 380 miles on a charge for more or less the same price.

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Now, you might expect there to be some compromise here, but the Leaf feels superbly constructed and fails to creak or rattle over even the most pothole-cratered of UK roads. Aside from on the relatively basic entry model, the standard equipment offerings are very strong, too, so there’s little need to stray too far up the range and spend more to tick all the essentials.

All of this means that Nissan finally has a viable electric alternative to the sales stalwart that is the Qashqai; not only do both cars cost roughly the same, but they offer comparable luggage and passenger space and provide a relaxing, fuss-free driving experience, too.

The Leaf’s group 31 rating means it should cost only slightly more than a Qashqai to insure, but other running costs are significantly lower; at the July energy price cap, the Leaf will cost drivers around only five pence per mile to charge. Combine this with compelling lease deals and buying electric doesn’t have to be the luxury lifestyle option any more – in fact, it can be the one that makes the most financial sense.