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Awards

Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is the 2026 Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year, with the Citroen e-C5 Aircross and MG 4 Urban commended

By:Tom Jervis
30 Jun 2026
Nissan Leaf - Affordable Electric Car of the Year

It's fair to say that the electric car market has come on leaps and bounds over the past five years; in 2021, just over £30,000 would only net you an electric supermini with around 200 miles of range. Fast forward to now and the new British-built Nissan Leaf offers SUV space and over 380 miles on a charge for more or less the same price.

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Now, you might expect there to be some compromise here, but the Leaf feels superbly constructed and fails to creak or rattle over even the most pothole-cratered of UK roads. Aside from on the relatively basic entry model, the standard equipment offerings are very strong, too, so there’s little need to stray too far up the range and spend more to tick all the essentials.

All of this means that Nissan finally has a viable electric alternative to the sales stalwart that is the Qashqai; not only do both cars cost roughly the same, but they offer comparable luggage and passenger space and provide a relaxing, fuss-free driving experience, too.

The Leaf’s group 31 rating means it should cost only slightly more than a Qashqai to insure, but other running costs are significantly lower; at the July energy price cap, the Leaf will cost drivers around only five pence per mile to charge. Combine this with compelling lease deals and buying electric doesn’t have to be the luxury lifestyle option any more – in fact, it can be the one that makes the most financial sense.

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Configure your perfect Nissan Leaf through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Nissan Leaf from stock or top prices on used Nissan Leaf models...

Our choice

  • Nissan Leaf 75kWh Engage+ (£33,149 inc £3,750 Electric Car Grant)
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Thanks to the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, the Engage+ edition is a bargain. A standard-fit heat pump is welcome, too, given that many premium brands still ask you to pay extra for one. It should work in tandem with a heated steering wheel and seats to preserve range in winter. Two-tone alloy wheels also help the Engage+ look more expensive than it really is.

Commended

Citroen e-C5 Aircross

Another beneficiary of the Government’s EV Grant, the Citroen e-C5 Aircross is one of the best deals in motoring when you consider the sheer amount of practicality on offer for the price. A comfortable ride and funky interior also help this electric load lugger stand out in a competitive segment.

MG4 Urban

Given the strong perceived sense of quality with the MG4 Urban’s interior, you’d be surprised to learn that it costs as little as it does. A roomy interior and strong efficiency are the icing on the cake, as is a seemingly endless kit list.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best affordable electric cars

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

New Nissan LeafFrom £315 ppm**
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

New Citroen C5 AircrossFrom £318 ppm**
MG Motor UK MG4 Urban

MG Motor UK MG4 Urban

New MG Motor UK MG4 UrbanFrom £266 ppm**
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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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